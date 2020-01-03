Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Class A

Common SSW $0.125 October 1, 2019 to

December 31, 2019 January 20,

2020 January 30,

2020 Series D

Preferred SSW PR D $0.496875 October 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020 January 29,

2020 January 30,

2020 Series E

Preferred SSW PR E $0.515625 October 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020 January 29,

2020 January 30,

2020 Series G

Preferred SSW PR G $0.5125 October 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020 January 29,

2020 January 30,

2020 Series H

Preferred SSW PR H $0.492188 October 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020 January 29,

2020 January 30,

2020 Series I

Preferred SSW PR I $0.50 October 30, 2019 to January 29, 2020 January 29,

2020 January 30,

2020

About Seaspan

Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including two vessels the Company has agreed to purchase, which have not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 117 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.

Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:

Symbol: Description:



SSW Class A Common Shares SSW PR D Series D Preferred Shares SSW PR E Series E Preferred Shares SSW PR G Series G Preferred Shares SSW PR H Series H Preferred Shares SSW PR I Series I Preferred Shares SSWA 7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027 SSW25 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 SSW26 5.500% Senior Notes due 2026

Investor Inquiries:

Mr. Bill Stormont

Investor Relations

Seaspan Corporation

Tel. +1-604-638-7240

Email: bstormont@seaspanltd.ca

SOURCE Seaspan Corporation

