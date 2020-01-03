Seaspan Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Jan 03, 2020, 09:16 ET
HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Class A
|
SSW
|
$0.125
|
October 1, 2019 to
|
January 20,
|
January 30,
|
Series D
|
SSW PR D
|
$0.496875
|
October 30, 2019 to
January 29, 2020
|
January 29,
|
January 30,
|
Series E
|
SSW PR E
|
$0.515625
|
October 30, 2019 to
January 29, 2020
|
January 29,
|
January 30,
|
Series G
|
SSW PR G
|
$0.5125
|
October 30, 2019 to
January 29, 2020
|
January 29,
|
January 30,
|
Series H
|
SSW PR H
|
$0.492188
|
October 30, 2019 to
January 29, 2020
|
January 29,
|
January 30,
|
Series I
|
SSW PR I
|
$0.50
|
October 30, 2019 to
January 29, 2020
|
January 29,
|
January 30,
About Seaspan
Seaspan is a leading independent charter owner and operator of containerships with industry leading ship management services. We charter our vessels primarily pursuant to long-term, fixed-rate, time charters to the world's largest container shipping liners. Seaspan's fleet consists of 119 containerships, including two vessels the Company has agreed to purchase, which have not yet been delivered, representing total capacity of more than 975,000 TEU. Seaspan's current operating fleet of 117 vessels has an average age of approximately seven years and an average remaining lease period of approximately four years, on a TEU-weighted basis.
Seaspan has the following securities listed on The New York Stock Exchange:
|
Symbol:
|
Description:
|
SSW
|
Class A Common Shares
|
SSW PR D
|
Series D Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR E
|
Series E Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR G
|
Series G Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR H
|
Series H Preferred Shares
|
SSW PR I
|
Series I Preferred Shares
|
SSWA
|
7.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2027
|
SSW25
|
5.500% Senior Notes due 2025
|
SSW26
|
5.500% Senior Notes due 2026
Investor Inquiries:
Mr. Bill Stormont
Investor Relations
Seaspan Corporation
Tel. +1-604-638-7240
Email: bstormont@seaspanltd.ca
