SeatGeek Partners With Project Admission to Drive Group Sales and Unique Distribution Channel Revenue for Partners

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeatGeek, the innovative ticketing platform, today announced a partnership integration with Project Admission to drive group sales and open up new revenue-generating distribution channels for rights holders. SeatGeek's primary ticketing partner, the New Orleans Pelicans, is the first team to leverage the new group sales tools. Through the partnership, SeatGeek will integrate Project Admission's software directly into SeatGeek's primary ticketing platform to deliver a cutting-edge suite of group sales tools for rights holders. Whether traditional group sales, customized digital storefronts, or bulk distribution tools, this new integration provides unparalleled group sales functionality for teams, venues, and artists.

"A common question we get from rights holders is how we can help them increase their group sales revenue," said SeatGeek Co-Founder Russ D'Souza. "The integration with Project Admission will be a game-changer for teams looking for easier and more efficient group sales management."

According to reports and industry insiders, approximately 40% of tickets go unsold in the U.S. which equates to nearly 2 billion dollars in missed revenue opportunity. Group sales are an important part of any professional team's ticket inventory and having a robust platform to sell or distribute those tickets helps fill a critical need for operational efficiencies and sales optimization.

"It's been a great experience partnering and integrating with SeatGeek," said Project Admission CEO and co-founder Stephen Glicken. "Russ and his team have made us feel like true partners and we're excited to bring our distribution and group sales tools to their growing roster of world-class clients. We look forward to helping SeatGeek and their clients get fans back in seats."

The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off a growing number of SeatGeek clients that have elected to leverage SeatGeek's new suite of group sales tools including Chicago Red Stars (NWSL), Louisville City FC (USL), and Racing FC (NWSL). SeatGeek is also currently in contract with a number of other teams across the NBA, NFL, and MLS who will launch their integrations later this year.

To learn more about SeatGeek's enterprise tools, visit enterprise.seatgeek.com . To learn more about Project Admission and their distribution tools, visit www.projectadmission.com .

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is the leading mobile-focused ticket platform that enables fans to buy and sell tickets for sports, concert, and theater events. With industry-leading mobile ticketing apps, a fan-friendly user experience and its proprietary Deal Score™ technology that helps fans identify the best ticket values for a given event, SeatGeek is transforming the way that fans buy and sell tickets to their favorite events. SeatGeek Enterprise - the company's primary ticketing platform - is used by partners throughout the U.S., from the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Pelicans, to Austin F.C. and Arizona Cardinals. SeatGeek also has a league-wide partnership with Major League Soccer, and tickets a significant portion of the English Premier League. Headquartered in New York, SeatGeek also has international offices in the U.K., Israel, and Italy. For more information about SeatGeek, visit www.seatgeek.com .

ABOUT PROJECT ADMISSION

Project Admission is a tech platform that works directly with the live event industry to expand ticket distribution. By helping brands, influencers, and fans buy and sell authentic tickets through direct and social channels, the platform helps capture more revenue, reach new audiences, and collect more data through identity-based ticketing. Tickets managed through Project Admission are easy to use, secure, and enhance the ticketing experience for fans, teams, venues, and ticketing companies and alike.

