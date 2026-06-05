Seattle Welcomes the World: Space Needle Transforms into Giant Soccer Ball for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Iconic Landmark and SeattleFWC26 Kicks Off Celebrating Seattle's Role as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Host City

SEATTLE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Seattle prepares to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™, the Space Needle and Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ (SeattleFWC26) today unveiled a dramatic transformation of Seattle's most iconic landmark. A giant soccer ball now welcomes visitors above the city skyline in celebration of the world's biggest sporting event and Seattle's role as a Host City.

The idea of reimagining the top of the Space Needle into a soccer ball emerged during a brainstorming session with SeattleFWC26, guided by a simple question: if the world is watching Seattle, how could the city welcome fans with something they have never seen before? What began as a bold early sketch quickly grew into a concept that continued to challenge and inspire the team throughout its development. The modified roof stands as a visual symbol of both the universal love of the game and the excitement building across the region as Seattle prepares to host six FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches and welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the globe.

"With just days until the world arrives in Seattle, this activation captures the energy building across our region," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26. "The Space Needle is one of the most recognizable landmarks on the planet. Seeing it reimagined as a soccer ball sends a powerful message that Seattle is ready to welcome the world."

The metamorphosis was made possible through a partnership between the Space Needle and SeattleFWC26 and executed by Seattle-based Long Painting Company. Crews worked 605 feet above Seattle Center to carefully apply the custom soccer ball design to the Space Needle's iconic sloped roof.

"Throughout its history, the Space Needle has played a role in some of the most defining moments for Seattle and the Pacific Northwest," said Ron Sevart, CEO of the Space Needle. "This project celebrates not only soccer, but the global connections, community spirit and excitement that the tournament will bring to the city."

The project required specialized equipment, precision planning and close coordination with the Space Needle team to complete the work safely while watching the weather forecasts closely. Known for its work on some of the Pacific Northwest's most complex and high-profile structures, Long Painting brought deep expertise and craftsmanship to this installation.

"This is more than a paint project," said Jonathon Holca, General Manager at Long Painting. "Our team understood from day one that we were helping create a moment that would be seen around the world. We're incredibly proud to play a role in turning the symbol of Seattle into a symbol of the world's game."

Visible across the city and beyond, the transformed Space Needle is expected to become one of the defining images of Seattle's FIFA World Cup 2026™ celebration.

The project was documented through drone videography, time-lapse photography and behind-the-scenes footage capturing the scale, precision and complexity of the transformation.

Seattle is one of 16 Host Cities across North America selected to host FIFA World Cup 2026™, the largest FIFA World Cup in history. The tournament is expected to attract millions of visitors and billions of viewers worldwide, providing an unprecedented opportunity to showcase Seattle, Washington State and the Pacific Northwest on a global stage.

The Space Needle's shift into a soccer ball will remain a centerpiece of Seattle's FIFA World Cup celebrations and a visual reminder of the city's role in one of the world's most celebrated sporting events.

A Video News Release (VNR), including broadcast-quality drone footage, time-lapse video, photography and behind-the-scenes content, is available at the link below.

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About Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece of the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become the defining icon of the Seattle skyline and a symbol of innovation and optimism. Following its $100 million renovation, the landmark now features more than 176 tons of glass, including The Loupe—the world's first and only revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle welcomes more than one million visitors annually. For more information, visit spaceneedle.com.

About Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™

Seattle FIFA World Cup 26™ (SeattleFWC26) is the official Local Organizing Committee responsible for planning and delivering Seattle's Host City activities for FIFA World Cup 2026™. Working alongside public, private, and community partners, SeattleFWC26 is committed to creating an inclusive and memorable tournament experience while delivering lasting benefits to the region.

About Long Painting

Founded in 1967, Long Painting is one of the Pacific Northwest's largest industrial and commercial coating contractors. The company has delivered complex coating projects across North America, including landmark structures such as the Golden Gate Bridge and the Space Needle. Known for its commitment to craftsmanship, safety, and innovation, Long Painting provides specialized coating solutions for infrastructure including bridges, ferries, water treatment facilities, hospitals, schools, and high-rise buildings.

For more information, contact:

Amy Cunningham, Space Needle Public Relations Director

Molly DeLano, Space Needle PR Strategist

[email protected]

SOURCE Space Needle