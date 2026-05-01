Space Needle Celebrates 10th Annual Base 2 Space Following Record-Breaking Donation to Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Annual Climb raised $1.16 million in 2025; Top fundraisers to climb Space Needle Spire

SEATTLE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Needle announced today that registration is now open for the 10th annual Base 2 Space stair climb, returning September 27, 2026. In celebration of a decade of benefiting Fred Hutch Cancer Center, the Space Needle will host 2025's top fundraisers for the ultimate climb to the top of the spire and raise its first Base 2 Space flag atop the spire this fall.

In its first 10 years, more than 17,000 people have taken on the challenge, raising more than $5.8 million for cancer research at Fred Hutch, with 2025 marking the largest donation yet at $1.16 million. Over the years, climbers have enjoyed signing up for unique waves with local partners, including Pearl Jam, the Seahawks, Sounders FC, Dick's Drive-In and Top Pot Doughnuts! The 2026 wave partners will be announced later this summer.

The charity event invites runners and walkers eight years or older of all fitness levels to climb the Space Needle's 832 open-air stairs and 98 flights, all the way up to the Observation Deck at 520 feet above Seattle—all in support of life-saving cancer research. To date, the oldest recorded climber to take on the challenge was 92 and in 2023, the fastest timed climber did all 832 steps in just three minutes and 34 seconds.

Along the double-helix staircase, climbers are treated to sweeping views of Mount Rainier, Puget Sound and downtown Seattle. A one-of-a-kind ascent culminating at the Observation Deck with panoramic views above the city.

"Base 2 Space is an opportunity to create community and inspire them to give back; we look forward to it each year," said Ron Sevart, Space Needle President & CEO. "With the support of this event from our participants, we aid the Fred Hutch team in accelerating and furthering crucial research. To our climbers, volunteers and partners, especially those who have been with us for the past decade, thank you, I can't wait to see you on the stairs!"

"At 10 years in, Base 2 Space is more than just an event; it's a steadfast commitment to progress in cancer research. We're honoring survivors and every person who has battled cancer," said Chad Lenchuk, a longtime Base 2 Space participant and top fundraiser.

"As the top fundraiser for the inaugural Base 2 Space, I set the tone for myself to come back each year with a goal in mind. Every climb brings another person, another story that leaves me inspired and motivated to do more."

Participants pay a registration fee and commit to a fundraising minimum of $200 for adults and $100 for youth (age 8-17), which gets donated directly to Fred Hutch. Those who sign up before June 1 will qualify for an early bird rate of $76 for adults and $55 for youth. After June 1, adult registration increases to $90 (youth registration remains $55). Climbers are encouraged to shoot for the stars and set a higher goal of their choosing, with every dollar advancing cancer research and care. Registration and fundraising tips are available online at www.Base2SpaceSeattle.com.

"Fred Hutch is proud to celebrate a decade of this incredible event," said Kelly O'Brien, Vice President of Philanthropy at Fred Hutch. "Each year, we're inspired by the passion and generosity of the Base 2 Space community. The funds raised help power advances in cancer research and treatment options for patients. The thousands of climbers tackling the Space Needle's 832 steps honor—and bring hope—to all those who have been affected by cancer. We look forward to celebrating 10 years of impact and community together this fall."

Top fundraisers from 2026 will get the chance to take their climb even higher (literally) and climb the spire of the Space Needle, a special honor reserved for those who raise the most for Fred Hutch.

PHOTOS: Base 2 Space images and videos

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle and introduced The Loupe — the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit spaceneedle.com.

About Fred Hutch Cancer Center

Fred Hutch Cancer Center unites individualized care and advanced research to provide the latest cancer treatment options while accelerating discoveries that prevent, treat and cure cancer and infectious diseases worldwide.

Based in Seattle, Fred Hutch is an independent, nonprofit organization and the only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center in Washington. We have earned a global reputation for our track record of discoveries in cancer, infectious disease and basic research, including important advances in bone marrow transplantation, immunotherapy, HIV/AIDS prevention and COVID-19 vaccines. Fred Hutch operates eight clinical care sites that provide medical oncology, infusion, radiation, proton therapy and related services. Fred Hutch also serves as UW Medicine's cancer program.

CONTACT: Molly DeLano, Space Needle, Public Relations Strategist, [email protected]

SOURCE Space Needle