SeaWorld Announces its 36,000th Animal Rescue; a Testament to an Enduring Commitment to Protect Wildlife

"SeaWorld's work rescuing and rehabilitating wild animals is of the highest caliber and the reason why the rescue team has been a long-standing and valuable partner," said Donna Wieting Director of NOAA Fisheries' Office of Protected Resources. "We also value SeaWorld's mission to educate the public about marine wildlife conservation and the role they play in protecting animal habitats."

One animal recently cared for by SeaWorld is Bingley, a male manatee. Bingley was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) earlier this year and transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation due to pneumothorax, an injury to the animal's lung often caused by a boat strike. SeaWorld's team of animal care experts and world-renowned veterinarians spent five months providing specialized care to Bingley before the FWC determined he could be released off the coast of Florida.

"Our teams remain on the frontlines of marine mammal rescue because of our enduring commitment to supporting rescue, rehabilitation and return," said Jon (JP) Peterson, Senior Leader of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando. "In a perfect world, animals would never need to be rescued, but until that changes, our teams will continue to work closely with our partners to help save these animals."

Other stories include Cinder and Tyonek; a northern sea otter pup and endangered baby beluga whale who were both orphaned and later rescued by the team at Alaska SeaLife Center. Once stabilized, Cinder was brought to SeaWorld San Diego where she is receiving around the clock care and Tyonek has a new home at SeaWorld San Antonio where he's growing quickly.

Guests can make a difference and support the efforts of the SeaWorld Recue team when they visit any of the three SeaWorld parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio. Every SeaWorld ticket purchase helps fund the organization's wildlife rescue and rehabilitation operations, habitat protections, and ocean health initiatives. To raise awareness for the importance of animal rescue and care, all three SeaWorld parks will host events this month (Nov 16-17) that will give guests the opportunity to interact with animal rescue and rehabilitation team members and learn more about how animals are cared for at SeaWorld.

In additional to its animal rescue work, SeaWorld leads a broad conservation effort that makes significant contributions to marine animal research, education, and habitat protection. To date, SeaWorld and its Conservation Fund have supported more than 1,200 animal conservation projects on all seven continents, including coral reef restoration, preventing coastal erosion, habitat protection and keeping our oceans clean. And inside its parks, SeaWorld lives its conservation values in a number of ways, including the elimination of single-use plastic straws and coffee stirrers, plastic shopping bags and use of 100 percent recyclable dinnerware.

To further awareness of the threat facing marine wildlife, follow our rescue efforts on Instagram and visit www.seaworld.com.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

How You Can Help

The number of animal rescues has increased in recent years in part because more and more people are calling in animal injuries or strandings, enabling the rescue team to respond more quickly and efficiently. If you come across a distressed, stranded or injured animal, contact animal rescue teams in the following regions:

SeaWorld San Diego is part of the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Members of the public, lifeguards and other individuals can report strandings in San Diego County to SeaWorld's rescue hotline (800-541-SEAL).

to SeaWorld's rescue hotline (800-541-SEAL). Stranded animals in Florida can be reported by calling the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cellular phone users can call *FWC or #FWC.

can be reported by calling the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922). Cellular phone users can call *FWC or #FWC. SeaWorld San Antonio is part of the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network, providing expertise, labor, supplies and funding. The hotline is 800-9MAMMAL (800-962-6625). To report a stranded sea turtle, call the Texas Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network at 361-949-8173 ext. 226.

SOURCE SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.seaworld.com

