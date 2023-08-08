SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Six Months 2023 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Attendance was 6.1 million guests, a decrease of approximately 0.1 million guests from the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenue was $496.0 million , a decrease of $8.8 million or 1.7% from the second quarter of 2022.

, a decrease of or 1.7% from the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $87.1 million , a decrease of $29.6 million or 25.3% from the second quarter of 2022.

, a decrease of or 25.3% from the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $224.2 million , a decrease of $10.2 million or 4.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

was , a decrease of or 4.4% from the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue per capita[2] increased 0.3% to a record $80.80 from the second quarter of 2022. Admission per capita[2] decreased two cents to $43.96 while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 0.6% to a record $36.84 from the second quarter of 2022.

First Six Months 2023 Highlights

Attendance was 9.5 million guests, a decrease of 0.1 million guests or 1.5% from the first six months of 2022.

Total revenue was a record $789.4 million , an increase of $13.9 million or 1.8% from the first six months of 2022.

, an increase of or 1.8% from the first six months of 2022. Net income was $70.6 million , a decrease of $37.0 million or 34.4% from the first six months of 2022.

, a decrease of or 34.4% from the first six months of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA [1] was $296.7 million , a decrease of $3.7 million or 1.2% from the first six months of 2022.

was , a decrease of or 1.2% from the first six months of 2022. Total revenue per capita[2] increased 3.4% to a record $82.94 from the first six months of 2022. Admission per capita[2] increased 3.3% to a record $45.57 , while in-park per capita spending[2] increased 3.5% to a record $37.37 from the first six months of 2022.

Other Highlights

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 235,000 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $13.9 million , leaving approximately $42.4 million remaining under the Share Repurchase Program as of June 30, 2023 .

, leaving approximately remaining under the Share Repurchase Program as of . During the second quarter of 2023, the Company came to the aid of 96 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 40,000.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results despite the impact of significantly adverse weather, in-park venue closures and related disruptions due to construction delays and a shift in the timing of the opening of new rides during the quarter," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "Our results during the second quarter further underscore the resiliency of our business, the effectiveness of our strategy and the tireless efforts of our outstanding team. Some combination of unusually hot and cold weather, rain and / or the fallout from Canadian wildfires impacted most of our markets during the quarter. In park spending was impacted by the adverse weather and delays in construction projects resulting in prolonged closures of certain in-park facilities and other in park disruptions during the quarter. Despite the unusual headwinds in the quarter, attendance still grew at certain of our parks and total per capita spending increased for the 17th consecutive quarter."

"During the quarter, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opened, the first SeaWorld park outside of the United States. We are really proud of this park, happy to see attendance well ahead of expectations to date and excited for what this park will deliver over time. I continue to be very encouraged by our group booking revenue trends which are up significantly versus 2022 and 2019, and group bookings revenue to date, through the first six months of the year, already exceeds 2019 bookings revenue for the full year. I am also very excited about our remaining summer events over the next few weeks and our planned Halloween and Christmas events which have grown bigger and bigger over the years and based on what we have planned, we expect this year to be our best events yet. I want to thank all of our ambassadors for their efforts these past few months as we wrap-up this summer season and head into our increasingly popular Halloween and Christmas events for the balance of the year," continued Swanson.

"We were also thrilled to have recently received recognition from USA Today readers for having some of the best parks and attractions in the country. Aquatica Orlando was voted best outdoor waterpark in the United States, our Mako rollercoaster in SeaWorld Orlando was voted best rollercoaster in the United States, Tidal Surge in SeaWorld San Antonio was voted best non-roller coaster ride in the United States and Celtic Fyre at Busch Gardens Williamsburg was voted best amusement park entertainment in the United States. Several of our other parks and attractions received top ten rankings as well. We are proud to receive these awards and the recognition of our collection of parks across the country," said Swanson.

"We have made significant investments in our business this year and will continue to make investments to improve the guest experience, allow us to generate more revenue and make us a more efficient and profitable business – we expect these investments to yield very attractive returns. We are currently planning new initiatives for the balance of this year and next year that will make us an even stronger, more profitable and more resilient business. We have high confidence in the plans we are executing on today and for the future and in our ability to deliver substantial operational and financial improvements that will lead to meaningful increases in shareholder value," concluded Swanson.

The Company's results of operations for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023 and 2022 continued to be impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic due in part to a decline in international attendance from historical levels.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company hosted approximately 6.1 million guests, generated total revenues of $496.0 million, net income of $87.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $224.2 million. Attendance decreased approximately 125,000 guests when compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in attendance was primarily due to significantly adverse weather, including some combination of unusually hot and cold weather, rain and / or the fall-out from Canadian wildfires, across most of our markets, including during peak visitation periods.

The decrease in total revenue of $8.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2022 was primarily a result of a decline in attendance, partially offset by an increase in in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by total attendance). Admission per capita decreased primarily due to the net impact of the admissions product mix, partially offset by the realization of higher prices in our admission products resulting from our strategic pricing efforts when compared to the prior year quarter. In park per capita spending improved primarily due to pricing initiatives when compared to the second quarter of 2022. In-park per capita spending was impacted negatively by factors including weather, closures and disruption related to construction delays at certain in park locations. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted primarily by a decrease in revenue.





Three Months Ended June 30,



Change





2023



2022



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 496.0



$ 504.8





(1.7) % Net income

$ 87.1



$ 116.6





(25.3) % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.35



$ 1.62





(16.7) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 224.2



$ 234.4





(4.4) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 184.6



$ 228.8





(19.3) % Attendance



6.1





6.3





(2.0) % Total revenue per capita

$ 80.80



$ 80.59





0.3 % Admission per capita

$ 43.96



$ 43.98





(0.0) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 36.84



$ 36.61





0.6 %

First Six Months 2023 Results

In the first six months of 2023, the Company hosted approximately 9.5 million guests, generated total revenues of $789.4 million, net income of $70.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $296.7 million. Attendance decreased approximately 149,000 guests when compared to the first six months of 2022. The decrease in attendance was primarily due to significantly adverse weather, including some combination of unusually hot and cold weather, rain and / or the fall-out from Canadian wildfires, across most of our markets, including during peak visitation periods.

The increase in total revenue of $13.9 million compared to the first six months of 2022 was primarily a result of increases in admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by total attendance) and in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by total attendance). Admission per capita increased primarily due to the realization of higher prices in our admission products resulting from our strategic pricing efforts, partially offset by the net impact of the admissions product mix when compared to the first six months of 2022. In park per capita spending improved primarily due to pricing initiatives and an increase in revenue related to our international services agreements when compared to the first six months of 2022 partially offset by factors including weather, closures and disruption related to construction delays at certain in park locations. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted primarily due to increased labor related costs partially offset by an increase in revenue. The improvement in revenue was a result of an increase in admissions per capita, partially offset by a decrease in attendance.





Six Months Ended June 30,



Change





2023



2022



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 789.4



$ 775.5





1.8 % Net income

$ 70.6



$ 107.6





(34.4) % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.09



$ 1.45





(24.8) % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 296.7



$ 300.4





(1.2) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 234.9



$ 299.6





(21.6) % Attendance



9.5





9.7





(1.5) % Total revenue per capita

$ 82.94



$ 80.23





3.4 % Admission per capita

$ 45.57



$ 44.11





3.3 % In-Park per capita spending

$ 37.37



$ 36.12





3.5 %

Share Repurchases

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 235,000 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $13.9 million, leaving approximately $42.4 million remaining under the Share Repurchase Program as of June 30, 2023.

Other

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's current deferred revenue balance was $222.7 million, a decrease of approximately 5.5% when compared to June 30, 2022.

Rescue Efforts

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company came to the aid of 96 animals in need in the wild. The total number of animals the Company has helped over its history is more than 40,000.

The Company is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world. Working in partnership with state, local and federal agencies, the Company's rescue teams are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Consistent with its mission to protect animals and their ecosystems, rescue teams mobilize and often travel hundreds of miles to help ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned wild animals in need of the Company's expert care, with the goal of returning them to their natural habitat.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2023 financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and the release and conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2023, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of www.SeaWorldInvestors.com. A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2023, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 5168425.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release and accompanying financial statement tables include several non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation.

Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with certain components of its executive compensation program. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used EBITDA-related measures in the Company's industry, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate companies in the industry.

Management believes the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months is appropriate as it provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's credit agreement governing its Senior Secured Credit Facilities and the indentures governing its Senior Notes and First-Priority Senior Secured Notes (collectively, the "Debt Agreements"). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors, equity analysts and rating agencies as a liquidity measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate its ability to generate cash flow from business operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes certain expenditures such as mandatory debt service requirements, which are significant. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow as defined above may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

This earnings release includes several key performance metrics including total revenue per capita (defined as total revenue divided by attendance), admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by attendance) and in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance). These performance metrics are used by management to assess the operating performance of its parks on a per attendee basis and to make strategic operating decisions. Management believes the presentation of these performance metrics is useful and relevant for investors as it provides investors the ability to review financial performance in the same manner as management and provides investors with a consistent methodology to analyze revenue between periods on a per attendee basis. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used similar per-capita related performance metrics to evaluate companies in the industry.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped over 40,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. can be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to future results (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The Company generally uses the words such as "might," "will," "may," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "guidance," "targeted," "goal" and variations of such words or similar expressions in this press release and any attachment to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, results of operations, financial position, business outlook, earnings guidance, business trends and other information are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. All expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including among others: a decline in discretionary consumer spending or consumer confidence, including any unfavorable impacts from Federal Reserve interest rate actions and inflation which may influence discretionary spending, unemployment or the overall economy; various factors beyond the Company's control adversely affecting attendance and guest spending at its theme parks, including, but not limited to, weather, natural disasters, labor shortages, inflationary pressures, supply chain delays or shortages, foreign exchange rates, consumer confidence, the potential spread of travel-related health concerns including pandemics and epidemics, travel related concerns, adverse general economic related factors including increasing interest rates, economic uncertainty, and recent geopolitical events outside of the United States, and governmental actions; failure to hire and/or retain employees; increased labor costs, including minimum wage increases, and employee health and welfare benefit costs; complex federal and state regulations governing the treatment of animals, which can change, and claims and lawsuits by activist groups before government regulators and in the courts; activist and other third-party groups and/or media can pressure governmental agencies, vendors, partners, guests and/or regulators, bring action in the courts or create negative publicity about us; incidents or adverse publicity concerning the Company's theme parks, the theme park industry and/or zoological facilities; a significant portion of the Company's revenues have historically been generated in the States of Florida, California and Virginia, and any risks affecting such markets, such as natural disasters, closures due to pandemics, severe weather and travel-related disruptions or incidents; technology interruptions or failures that impair access to the Company's websites and/or information technology systems; cyber security risks to the Company or the Company third-party service providers, failure to maintain or protect the integrity of internal, employee or guest data, and/or failure to abide by the evolving cyber security regulatory environment; inability to compete effectively in the highly competitive theme park industry; interactions between animals and the Company's employees and it's guests at attractions at the Company's theme parks; animal exposure to infectious disease; high fixed cost structure of theme park operations; seasonal fluctuations in operating results; changing consumer tastes and preferences; inability to remediate an identified material weakness on a timely basis; inability to grow the Company's business or fund theme park capital expenditures; inability to realize the benefits of developments, restructurings, acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, and the impact of the costs associated with such activities; the effects of the global Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, or any related mutations of the virus on the Company's business and the economy in general; adverse litigation judgments or settlements; inability to protect the Company's intellectual property or the infringement on intellectual property rights of others; the loss of licenses and permits required to exhibit animals or the violation of laws and regulations; unionization activities and/or labor disputes; inability to maintain certain commercial licenses; restrictions in the Company's debt agreements limiting flexibility in operating the Company's business; inability to retain the Company's current credit ratings; the Company's leverage and interest rate risk; the ability of Hill Path Capital LP and its affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions and their interests may conflict with the Company or yours in the future; inadequate insurance coverage; inability to purchase or contract with third party manufacturers for rides and attractions, construction delays or impacts of supply chain disruptions on existing or new rides and attractions; environmental regulations, expenditures and liabilities; suspension or termination of any of the Company's business licenses, including by legislation at federal, state or local levels; delays, restrictions or inability to obtain or maintain permits; financial distress of strategic partners or other counterparties; tariffs or other trade restrictions; actions of activist stockholders; the policies of the U.S. President and his administration or any changes to tax laws; changes or declines in the Company's stock price, as well as the risk that securities analysts could downgrade the Company's stock or the Company's sector; risks associated with the Company's capital allocation plans and share repurchases, including the risk that the Company's share repurchase program could increase volatility and fail to enhance stockholder value and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently available Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risks, uncertainties and factors may be updated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Although the Company believes that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or the extent of these factors' likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which such analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) such analysis is correct or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the SEC (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at www.seaworldinvestors.com ).

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



Change



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



Change





2023



2022



$



%



2023



2022



$



%

Net revenues:















































Admissions

$ 269,894



$ 275,505



$ (5,611)





(2.0) %

$ 433,757



$ 426,367



$ 7,390





1.7 % Food, merchandise and other



226,135





229,312





(3,177)





(1.4) %



355,618





349,143





6,475





1.9 % Total revenues



496,029





504,817





(8,788)





(1.7) %



789,375





775,510





13,865





1.8 % Costs and expenses:















































Cost of food, merchandise and other revenues



38,210





41,518





(3,308)





(8.0) %



61,431





64,558





(3,127)





(4.8) % Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and

amortization shown separately below)



195,728





190,496





5,232





2.7 %



368,402





343,421





24,981





7.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses



68,166





56,158





12,008





21.4 %



116,447





102,217





14,230





13.9 % Severance and other separation costs (a)



656





83





573



NM





660





113





547



NM

Depreciation and amortization



37,831





38,551





(720)





(1.9) %



75,225





77,163





(1,938)





(2.5) % Total costs and expenses



340,591





326,806





13,785





4.2 %



622,165





587,472





34,693





5.9 % Operating income



155,438





178,011





(22,573)





(12.7) %



167,210





188,038





(20,828)





(11.1) % Other (income) expense, net



(5)





(32)





27





84.4 %



41





(44)





85



NM

Interest expense



36,954





26,810





10,144





37.8 %



73,355





52,180





21,175





40.6 % Income before income taxes



118,489





151,233





(32,744)





(21.7) %



93,814





135,902





(42,088)





(31.0) % Provision for income taxes



31,434





34,623





(3,189)





(9.2) %



23,226





28,279





(5,053)





(17.9) % Net income

$ 87,055



$ 116,610



$ (29,555)





(25.3) %

$ 70,588



$ 107,623



$ (37,035)





(34.4) % Earnings per share:















































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.36



$ 1.63















$ 1.10



$ 1.46













Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.35



$ 1.62















$ 1.09



$ 1.45































































Weighted average common shares

outstanding:















































Basic



63,932





71,686

















63,955





73,623













Diluted (b)



64,352





72,168

















64,479





74,449















SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



Change



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



Change



Last

Twelve

Months

Ended

June 30,





2023



2022



#



2023



2022



#



2023

Net income

$ 87,055



$ 116,610



$ (29,555)



$ 70,588



$ 107,623



$ (37,035)



$ 254,155

Provision for income taxes



31,434





34,623





(3,189)





23,226





28,279





(5,053)





93,830

Interest expense



36,954





26,810





10,144





73,355





52,180





21,175





138,676

Depreciation and amortization



37,831





38,551





(720)





75,225





77,163





(1,938)





150,682

Equity-based compensation expense (c)



3,866





3,205





661





9,071





11,082





(2,011)





17,746

Loss on impairment or disposal of assets and certain non-

cash expenses (d)



10,595





4,411





6,184





14,262





9,015





5,247





19,465

Business optimization, development and strategic

initiative costs (e)



12,104





5,790





6,314





21,529





9,394





12,135





31,981

Certain investment costs and other taxes



114





599





(485)





162





1,000





(838)





290

COVID-19 related incremental costs (f)



4,085





623





3,462





7,668





973





6,695





13,384

Other adjusting items (g)



209





3,224





(3,015)





1,573





3,677





(2,104)





4,309

Adjusted EBITDA (h)

$ 224,247



$ 234,446



$ (10,199)



$ 296,659



$ 300,386



$ (3,727)



$ 724,518

Items added back to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as

defined in the Debt Agreements:









































Estimated cost savings (i)







































27,800

Other adjustments as defined in the Debt Agreements (j)







































7,799

Covenant Adjusted EBITDA (k)





































$ 760,117







For the Three Months

Ended June 30,



Change



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



Change





2023



2022



#



2023



2022



#

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 184,605



$ 228,840



$ (44,235)



$ 234,901



$ 299,634

$ (64,733)

Capital expenditures



75,829





65,938





9,891





145,587





101,048



44,539

Free Cash Flow (l)

$ 108,776



$ 162,902



$ (54,126)



$ 89,314



$ 198,586

$ (109,272)



SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands)





As of June 30, 2023



As of December 31,

2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 146,746



$ 79,196

Total assets

$ 2,505,229



$ 2,325,787

Deferred revenue

$ 222,654



$ 169,535

Long-term debt, including current maturities:











Term B Loans



1,179,000





1,185,000

Senior Notes



725,000





725,000

First-Priority Senior Secured Notes



227,500





227,500

Total long-term debt, including current maturities

$ 2,131,500



$ 2,137,500

Total stockholders' deficit

$ (377,512)



$ (437,664)



SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DATA (In thousands)





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



Change







2023



2022



$



%



Capital Expenditures:

























Core (m)

$ 105,479



$ 67,606



$ 37,873





56.0 %

Expansion/ROI projects (n)



40,108





33,442





6,666





19.9 %

Capital expenditures, total

$ 145,587



$ 101,048



$ 44,539





44.1 %



SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED OTHER DATA (In thousands, except per capita amounts)





For the Three

Months Ended

June 30,



Change



For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



Change





2023



2022



#



%



2023



2022



#



%

Attendance



6,139





6,264





(125)





(2.0) %



9,517





9,666





(149)





(1.5) % Total revenue per capita (o)

$ 80.80



$ 80.59



$ 0.21





0.3 %

$ 82.94



$ 80.23



$ 2.71





3.4 % Admission per capita (p)

$ 43.96



$ 43.98



$ (0.02)





(0.0) %

$ 45.57



$ 44.11



$ 1.46





3.3 % In-Park per capita spending (q)

$ 36.84



$ 36.61



$ 0.23





0.6 %

$ 37.37



$ 36.12



$ 1.25





3.5 %

NM-Not meaningful. (a) Reflects restructuring and other separation costs and/or adjustments. (b) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, there were approximately 452,000 and 390,000 anti-dilutive shares excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, there were approximately 269,000 and 204,000 anti-dilutive shares excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share, respectively. (c) Reflects non-cash equity compensation expenses and related payroll taxes associated with the grants of equity-based compensation. (d) Reflects primarily non-cash expenses related to miscellaneous fixed asset disposals including asset write-offs and costs related to certain rides and equipment which were removed from service. Includes non-cash self-insurance reserve adjustments of approximately $4.7 million, $7.0 million and $9.6 million for the three, six, and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and approximately $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. (e) Reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $11.2 million, $14.0 million, and $18.7 million of third-party consulting costs for the three, six, and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and (ii) $6.2 million and $11.2 million of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs for the six and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs primarily related to: (i) $2.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively of third-party consulting costs and (ii) $2.5 million and $3.9 million, respectively of other business optimization costs and strategic initiative costs. (f) For the three, six, and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, primarily reflects costs associated with certain legal matters and non-recurring contractual liabilities related to the previously disclosed temporary COVID-19 park closures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily relates to incremental non-recurring costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily associated with incremental labor-related costs to prepare, staff, and operate the parks with enhanced safety measures and costs associated with COVID-19 related legal matters. (g) Reflects the impact of expenses, net of insurance recoveries and adjustments, incurred primarily related to certain matters, which we are permitted to exclude under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facilities due to the unusual nature of the items. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $3.6 million related to a legal settlement. (h)Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, as further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash, and other items as described above. (i) The Company's Debt Agreements permit the calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, for the last twelve month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings the Company expects to realize over the following 24 month period related to certain specified actions, including restructurings and cost savings initiatives. These estimated savings are calculated net of the amount of actual benefits realized during such period. These estimated savings are a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA add-back item only as defined in the Debt Agreements and does not impact the Company's reported GAAP net income (loss). (j) The Debt Agreements permit the Company's calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for certain costs as permitted by the Debt Agreements including recruiting and retention expenses, public company compliance costs and litigation and arbitration costs, if any. (k) Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Debt Agreements as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period further adjusted for net annualized estimated savings among other adjustments as described in footnote (i) and (j) above. (l) Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. (m) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park rides, attractions and maintenance activities. (n) Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park expansion, new properties, revenue and/or expense return on investment ("ROI") projects. (o) Calculated as total revenues divided by attendance. (p) Calculated as admissions revenue divided by attendance. (q) Calculated as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance.

