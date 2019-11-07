SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2019 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Attendance decreased by 0.2 million guests, or 2.6%, to 8.1 million guests from the third quarter of 2018.

Total revenue decreased by $9.5 million , or 2.0%, to $473.7 million from the third quarter of 2018.

, or 2.0%, to from the third quarter of 2018. Net income increased by $2.0 million , or 2.1%, to $98.0 million from the third quarter of 2018.

, or 2.1%, to from the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by $5.5 million , or 2.6%, to $206.9 million from the third quarter of 2018.

First Nine Months 2019 Highlights

Attendance decreased by 0.1 million guests, or 0.3%, to 17.9 million guests from the first nine months of 2018.

Total revenue increased by $8.0 million , or 0.7%, to $1.1 billion from the first nine months of 2018.

, or 0.7%, to from the first nine months of 2018. Net income increased by $57.8 million , or 103.5%, to $113.7 million from the first nine months of 2018.

, or 103.5%, to from the first nine months of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $36.3 million , or 10.8%, to $373.0 million from the first nine months of 2018.

Other Highlights

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company helped rescue over 490 animals and surpassed 36,000 total rescues over its history.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made this year towards optimizing our business and operations. While we are disappointed with our financial results in the quarter, we believe these results would have been stronger – and that we would have grown attendance, total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA – absent unusually unfavorable weather, a negative calendar shift and a significant overspend of certain marketing related expenses," said Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. "In the third quarter, attendance across several of our parks, in particular in Florida, was negatively impacted by significantly more rain days when compared to the prior year. We estimate the number of weather days impacting the quarter for our Florida parks increased by almost 50% compared to the prior year quarter. Additionally, over Labor Day weekend (one of our highest attendance weekends of the year), attendance at our Florida parks was considerably impacted by Hurricane Dorian, due to its related impact on travel and visitation plans and park operating hours. We estimate the attendance impact related to Hurricane Dorian was over 90,000 visits. Also, the third quarter was negatively impacted by a calendar shift that moved one peak weekend summer day in July to a less impactful weekday day in September. In aggregate, we estimate the combination of unusually unfavorable weather and the negative calendar shift reduced our quarterly attendance by approximately 330,000 guests."

"Despite the weather and calendar headwinds that negatively impacted our attendance this quarter, we continued to grow our total revenue per capita and we continued to make good progress on our cost and efficiency initiatives. Our progress on cost reductions was masked in the quarter by a significant overspend in marketing expense of approximately $9.5 million related to less disciplined management of certain marketing related costs. We have since made adjustments to our process to better manage these costs and do not expect this type of overspend to repeat," continued Swanson.

"Year-to-date through the first three quarters of the year, we grew total revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA," said Swanson. "While we are happy that our total revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA are moving in the right direction and that our Adjusted EBITDA is up over 10% year-to-date compared to the same period last year, we know we have the ability to deliver much stronger financial results.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about our popular holiday events that will start shortly and run through the remainder of the year and will again feature Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ along with a new Cirque Christmas show in San Diego. In addition, we are particularly excited about the recently announced line-up of new rides and attractions for next year, which we believe is the strongest line up of new rides and attractions in our history. Each of our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks will be getting a major new roller coaster next year, most of which will be some combination of the tallest, fastest, steepest coaster in the market or in the world. And our water parks in Orlando, Tampa, San Antonio and Williamsburg along with our Sesame Place theme park will also be getting new rides or attractions next year. We are also excited to have recently announced that our second Sesame Place theme park will open up on the West Coast, in San Diego, replacing Aquatica San Diego starting in 2021. We are looking forward to opening this park and to continuing our work on future potential Sesame Place parks across the United States in partnership with the Sesame Street Workshop."

"We are committed to continue to refine our marketing, communications and pricing strategies to drive increased attendance and revenue and to remain focused on reducing costs and expanding our margins. As such, we have confidence in our ability to achieve the higher end of our 2020 goal of $475 million to $500 million in Adjusted EBITDA. We are excited about the future and confident we will deliver significantly improved financial results that will lead to meaningfully increased shareholder value," Swanson concluded.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company hosted approximately 8.1 million guests, generated total revenues of $473.7 million, net income of $98.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $206.9 million. Net income includes approximately $1.2 million of pre-tax expenses associated with restructuring and other separation-related costs. Net income in the third quarter of 2018 includes approximately $3.9 million of pre-tax expenses associated with restructuring and other separation-related costs.

The Company believes the decrease in attendance in the third quarter results primarily from unfavorable weather, including Hurricane Dorian, and a negative calendar shift, related to one less peak summer weekend day when compared to the prior year quarter. The decline in total revenue was primarily a result of a decrease in attendance along with a decrease in admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by total attendance), partially offset by improved in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by total attendance). Admission per capita declined primarily due to the continued implementation of targeted promotions and pricing strategies during the quarter, partially offset by price increases on certain products. In-park per capita spending improved primarily due to pricing initiatives and increased sales of in-park products. Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a decrease in total revenue and an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses partially offset by the realization of cost savings initiatives. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased primarily due to approximately $9.5 million in marketing overspend and the timing of certain expenses.





Three Months Ended September 30,



Change





2019



2018



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)























Total revenues

$ 473.7



$ 483.2





(2.0) % Net income

$ 98.0



$ 96.0





2.1 % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.24



$ 1.10





12.7 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 206.9



$ 212.4





(2.6) % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 146.3



$ 140.6





4.0 % Attendance



8.1





8.3





(2.6) % Total revenue per capita

$ 58.31



$ 57.91





0.7 % Admission per capita

$ 33.00



$ 33.54





(1.6) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 25.31



$ 24.37





3.9 %

First Nine Months 2019 Results

In the first nine months of 2019, the Company hosted approximately 17.9 million guests and generated total revenues of $1.1 billion, net income of $113.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $373.0 million. Net income includes approximately $4.3 million of pre-tax expenses associated with a previously announced equity transaction and $3.8 million of pre-tax expenses associated with restructuring and other separation-related costs. Net income in the first nine months of 2018 includes approximately $34.0 million of pre-tax expenses associated with separation-related costs and legal settlement accruals.

The Company believes the decrease in attendance results primarily from unfavorable weather, particularly over the Company's peak summer period, including the impact of Hurricane Dorian, partially offset by a combination of factors including the positive reception of its new rides and compelling attractions and events and enhanced overall marketing and communication initiatives. Revenue was positively impacted by increased in-park per capita spending partially offset by lower admission per capita and lower attendance. The decline in admission per capita primarily results from the continued implementation of targeted promotions and pricing strategies, partially offset by price increases on certain products. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by the realization of cost savings initiatives and an increase in total revenue.





Nine Months Ended September 30,



Change





2019



2018



%

(In millions, except per share and per capita amounts)























Total revenues

$ 1,100.2



$ 1,092.3





0.7 % Net income

$ 113.7



$ 55.8





103.5 % Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.39



$ 0.64





117.2 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 373.0



$ 336.7





10.8 % Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 313.7



$ 267.5





17.3 % Attendance



17.9





18.0





(0.3) % Total revenue per capita

$ 61.38



$ 60.74





1.1 % Admission per capita

$ 34.86



$ 35.35





(1.4) % In-Park per capita spending

$ 26.52



$ 25.39





4.5 %

Debt and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, the Company's total leverage ratio2 as calculated under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities was 3.34 to 1.00.

Conference Call

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release and accompanying financial statement tables include several supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation.

Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of a company's underlying operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with certain components of its executive compensation program. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used EBITDA-related measures in the Company's industry, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate companies in the industry. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA also provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain covenants in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. However, the Company has not reconciled the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA long-term goal included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the seasonal nature of the Company's business and the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to amounts for disposition of assets, income taxes and other expenses and adjusting items which are excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 36,000 animals in need over the last 55 years. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 55-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. can be obtained online at www.seaworldentertainment.com. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to future results (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The Company generally uses the words such as "might," "will," "may," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "guidance," "targeted," "goal" and variations of such words or similar expressions in this press release and any attachment to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, results of operations, financial position, business outlook, earnings guidance, business trends and other information are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. All expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including among others: a decline in discretionary consumer spending or consumer confidence; various factors beyond management's control adversely affecting attendance and guest spending at the Company's theme parks, including the potential spread of contagious diseases; any risks affecting the markets in which the Company operates, such as natural disasters, severe weather and travel-related disruptions or incidents; increased labor costs and employee health and welfare benefits; complex federal and state regulations governing the treatment of animals, which can change, and claims and lawsuits by activist groups; incidents or adverse publicity concerning the Company's theme parks; any adverse judgments or settlements resulting from legal proceedings as well as risks relating to audits, inspections and investigations by, or requests for information from, various federal and state regulatory agencies; cyber security risks and the failure to maintain the integrity of internal or guest data; technology interruptions or failures that impair access to the Company's websites or information technology; inability to protect the Company's intellectual property or the infringement on intellectual property rights of others; risks associated with the Company's cost optimization program, capital allocation plans, share repurchases and financing transactions; and other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently available Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risks, uncertainties and factors may be updated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Although the Company believes that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or the extent of these factors' likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which such analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) such analysis is correct or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the SEC (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at www.seaworldinvestors.com).

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Change





2019



2018



$



%



2019



2018



$



%

Net revenues:































































Admissions

$ 268,048



$ 279,873



$ (11,825)





(4.2) %

$ 624,789



$ 635,682



$ (10,893)





(1.7) % Food, merchandise and other



205,618





203,302





2,316





1.1 %



475,444





456,580





18,864





4.1 % Total revenues



473,666





483,175





(9,509)





(2.0) %



1,100,233





1,092,262





7,971





0.7 % Costs and expenses:































































Cost of food, merchandise and other revenues



37,843





36,062





1,781





4.9 %



87,062





85,012





2,050





2.4 % Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation

and amortization shown separately below)



175,634





198,781





(23,147)





(11.6) %



495,917





544,354





(48,437)





(8.9) % Selling, general and administrative expenses



64,632





51,549





13,083





25.4 %



174,601





186,076





(11,475)





(6.2) % Restructuring and other separation costs (a)



1,207





3,866





(2,659)





(68.8) %



3,839





16,392





(12,553)





(76.6) % Depreciation and amortization



40,822





41,187





(365)





(0.9) %



120,325





119,635





690





0.6 % Total costs and expenses



320,138





331,445





(11,307)





(3.4) %



881,744





951,469





(69,725)





(7.3) % Operating income



153,528





151,730





1,798





1.2 %



218,489





140,793





77,696





55.2 % Other income, net



(86)





(59)





(27)





(45.8) %



(138)





(38)





(100)



NM

Interest expense



21,463





19,500





1,963





10.1 %



64,063





59,974





4,089





6.8 % Income before income taxes



132,151





132,289





(138)





(0.1) %



154,564





80,857





73,707





91.2 % Provision for income taxes



34,123





36,301





(2,178)





(6.0) %



40,905





25,016





15,889





63.5 % Net income

$ 98,028



$ 95,988



$ 2,040





2.1 %

$ 113,659



$ 55,841



$ 57,818





103.5 % Earnings per share:































































Earnings per share, basic

$ 1.25



$ 1.11



















$ 1.40



$ 0.65

















Earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.24



$ 1.10



















$ 1.39



$ 0.64



















































































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































































Basic



78,164





86,616





















81,003





86,410

















Diluted (b)



78,804





87,542





















81,738





87,029



















SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands)





For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Change



Last

Twelve

Months

Ended

September

30,







2019



2018



$



%



2019



2018



$



%



2019



Net income

$ 98,028



$ 95,988



$ 2,040





2.1 %

$ 113,659



$ 55,841



$ 57,818





103.5 %

$ 102,606



Provision for income taxes



34,123





36,301





(2,178)





(6.0) %



40,905





25,016





15,889





63.5 %



33,804



Loss on early extinguishment of debt and

write-off of discounts and debt issuance

costs (c)



—





—





—





—





—





—





—





—





8,150



Interest expense



21,463





19,500





1,963





10.1 %



64,063





59,974





4,089





6.8 %



85,003



Depreciation and amortization



40,822





41,187





(365)





(0.9) %



120,325





119,635





690





0.6 %



161,645



Equity-based compensation expense (d)



1,162





5,183





(4,021)





(77.6) %



8,444





18,620





(10,176)





(54.7) %



11,976



Loss on impairment or disposal of assets

and certain non-cash expenses (e)



1,425





4,222





(2,797)





(66.2) %



2,217





11,873





(9,656)





(81.3) %



9,206



Business optimization, development and

strategic initiative costs (f)



9,270





7,670





1,600





20.9 %



18,262





26,604





(8,342)





(31.4) %



21,118



Certain transaction and investment costs

and other taxes (g)



468





2,890





(2,422)





(83.8) %



4,930





3,305





1,625





49.2 %



4,978



Other adjusting items (h)



136





(544)





680





125.0 %



182





15,808





(15,626)





(98.8) %



(896)



Adjusted EBITDA (i)

$ 206,897



$ 212,397



$ (5,500)





(2.6) %

$ 372,987



$ 336,676



$ 36,311





10.8 %

$ 437,590



Items added back to Adjusted EBITDA,

after cost savings, as defined in the

Amended Credit Agreement:









































































Estimated cost savings (j)



































































14,900



Adjusted EBITDA, after cost savings (k)

































































$ 452,490





Prior to the Amended Credit Agreement, the credit agreement governing the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities limited the amount of certain add-backs as described in footnotes (f) and (h) below. The Adjusted EBITDA for all periods above reflects the current definitions in the Amended Credit Agreement. The following table reconciles the Adjusted EBITDA calculation as previously defined prior to the Amended Credit Agreement to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation as defined in the Amended Credit Agreement. This table is presented as supplemental information only:





For the Three

Months Ended

September 30,

2018



For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30,

2018

Adjusted EBITDA (as previously defined)

$ 204,852



$ 322,354

Certain expenses over previous credit agreement limit (f)



7,670





11,604

Taxes related to other adjusting items not previously added back (h)



(125)





2,718

Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Amended Credit Agreement)

$ 212,397



$ 336,676







For the Three Months

Ended September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,



Change





2019



2018



$



%



2019



2018



$



%

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 146,297



$ 140,644



$ 5,653





4.0 %

$ 313,683



$ 267,458



$ 46,225





17.3 % Capital expenditures



40,142





43,506





(3,364)





(7.7) %



152,880





140,878





12,002





8.5 % Free Cash Flow (l)

$ 106,155



$ 97,138



$ 9,017





9.3 %

$ 160,803



$ 126,580



$ 34,223





27.0 %

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET DATA (In thousands)





As of

September 30,

2019



As of

December 31,

2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 50,917



$ 34,073

Total assets (m)

$ 2,270,810



$ 2,115,602

Long-term debt, including current maturities:















Term B-5 Loans

$ 1,511,760



$ 1,523,389

Revolving Credit Facility



50,000





30,000

Total long-term debt, including current maturities

$ 1,561,760



$ 1,553,389

Total stockholders' equity

$ 231,703



$ 265,194



SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DATA (In thousands)





For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Change







2019



2018



#



%



Capital Expenditures:

































Core (n)

$ 137,053



$ 139,247



$ (2,194)





(1.6) %

Expansion/ROI projects (o)



15,827





1,631





14,196



NM



Capital expenditures, total

$ 152,880



$ 140,878



$ 12,002





8.5 %



SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED OTHER DATA (In thousands, except per capita amounts)





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,



Change



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



Change





2019



2018



#



%



2019



2018



#



%

Attendance



8,123





8,344





(221)





(2.6) %



17,925





17,982





(57)





(0.3) % Total revenue per capita (p)

$ 58.31



$ 57.91



$ 0.40





0.7 %

$ 61.38



$ 60.74



$ 0.64





1.1 %

NM-Not meaningful.

(a) Reflects restructuring and other separation cost