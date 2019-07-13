SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego Launch First Responders Salute with Half-Off Admission to parks

"We have always taken immense pride in honoring those who dedicate themselves to helping others," said Gus Antorcha, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. "This summer, we're especially excited to welcome first respondents and their families or friends to parks across the country as they make lifelong memories on our newest attractions. Offering first responders discounted entry is a simple way for us to show just how grateful we are."

Those who take advantage of this special offer will be able to take in a multitude of recently opened and record-breaking attractions, animal exhibits and rides across all parks, including:

SeaWorld Orlando's Sesame Street Land allows families to add to their own memory lane, where they can stroll down one of the most famous lanes of all time. From the stoop at 123 to Hooper's Store, Sesame Street Land and its accompanying parade is a world all its own — and it is open now. In addition, Infinity Falls™ river ride traverses rapids as it winds through tropical surrounding before plummeting riders down a tallest-of-its-kind drop into a pool of rushing whitewater.

SeaWorld San Antonio's equal parts educational and exhilarating, one-of-a-kind Turtle Reef is home to these two new breathtaking rides as well as rescued turtles and hundreds of multi-colored Caribbean fish. With two new thrill rides including Riptide Rescue™, a heart-pounding rescue adventure taking families on a mission to help save marine animals, and Sea Swinger™, a thrilling high swing ride that will launch riders on an arc almost parallel with the ground at the top of its trajectory, before sending them soaring to the same point in the opposite direction — all in mere seconds.

SeaWorld San Diego's Electric Eel is San Diego's tallest and fastest roller coaster with astounding loops, twists and airtime. Featuring multiple launch experiences, Electric Eel propels riders forward and backward as they speed through the ride's station house, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour in seconds before rocketing skyward nearly 150 feet to brave an inverted "heart line" roll and adrenaline-pumping loops.

As part of SeaWorld's First Responder Salute, tickets purchased by July 31 can be redeemed for park entry until August 18. Those eligible for this offer include fire rescue responders, EMT/EMS employees, law enforcement officers, and 911 dispatchers. Tickets can be purchased online at https://seaworld.com/firstresponders.

Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment™ is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, behavioral training, husbandry and veterinary care. The company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 35,000 animals in need over the last 55 years.

