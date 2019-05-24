SeaWorld San Diego's Dueling Roller Coaster 'Tidal Twister' - The First Of Its Kind In The World - Is Now Open

As Tidal Twister accelerates to 30 miles per hour, riders will twist and bank as if they are riding the tide along a tight, figure-8 track that includes dynamic Zero-G roll at the center section. Two trains holding 16 passengers each load at opposite ends of the figure-8 and cross in the center with guests facing both forward and backward on the trains. A lower-height requirement of 48 inches makes this attraction a perfect ride for younger guests and families.

"There is no other coaster experience in the world like Tidal Twister," said Marilyn Hannes, SeaWorld San Diego's park president. "The two trains duel one another and guests will see the excitement on the faces of the other riders. You'll almost feel like you can reach out and touch them. The tight turns, the inversion and the airtime hill will leave our guests wondering which way is up. If you don't understand and love the ocean, you can't protect it. That is why with new attractions like Tidal Twister in California, Turtle Reef in Texas and Infinity Falls in Florida, SeaWorld seeks to collaborate with conservation groups that are making a real impact."

Tidal Twister, elevated 16 feet off the ground, is adjacent to the Aquaria touch pool and aquarium, the perfect location to spotlight SeaWorld's continuing commitment to conservation awareness and action, focusing on sustainable aquaculture and coral reef protection.

Rising Tide Conservation, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to developing and promoting aquaculture of marine ornamental fish through the collaborative efforts of researchers, public aquaria, and conservation groups. This aquaculture effort is aimed at providing a sustainable alternative to wild fish collection, which can result in damage to the coral reefs where they live.

"SeaWorld's support of Rising Tide through this new attraction is terrific for our conservation efforts," said Dr. Judy St. Leger, president of Rising Tide Conservation. "The information shared and the funds raised through this program will help us in our mission to maintain healthy fish populations."

SeaWorld's Aquaria: World of Fishes aquarium has a research support aquarium dedicated to the type of ornamental fish Rising Tide Conservation is concentrated on, as well as provides educational information through a series of graphic displays to help guests learn about the importance of protecting the ocean and coral reefs. Additionally, a portion from the sale of Tidal Twister merchandise at the park will be donated to Rising Tide Conservation.

"I am so excited that we're part of the Rising Tide Conservation team," said Mike Price, curator of fishes at SeaWorld San Diego. "Creating sustainable populations of these marine fishes is a cornerstone of maintaining healthy active coral reefs. It's great to help advance this groundbreaking science here at the park."

Tidal Twister joins Electric Eel and Manta as SeaWorld San Diego's newest coaster-type ride experience.

SeaWorld San Diego is one of the most popular marine parks in the world and is a global leader in marine animal care and welfare, education, conservation, research and rescue. Through exciting and educational attractions, shows and exhibits, SeaWorld creates fun and meaningful experiences—experiences that matter—where guests can explore, become inspired to care about animals and wild wonders of the world and to act to help protect them. SeaWorld San Diego, which opened in March of 1964, is one of 12 parks operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

