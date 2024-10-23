SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Earn Prestigious AZA Accreditation for Excellence in Animal Care and Conservation

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center become the third institution in the region to obtain accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Increasingly rigorous criteria for qualification verify the high level of animal welfare and commitment to marine life conservation provided by SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

AZA accreditation is considered a 'Gold Standard' in the international zoological community.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor Marine Life Theme Park, and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region have been recognized as the newest accredited members of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA). This recognition places them among only three accredited institutions in the region, underscoring the exceptional standards of animal care and welfare and commitment to marine life conservation upheld by the Marine Life Theme Park and the Center.

"At Miral, we are committed to creating world-class attractions that have meaningful impact," said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral. "With SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, we introduced a marine life edutainment hub to the region focused on educating guests, showcasing our dedication and commitment towards animal welfare. The AZA accreditation came in just over a year since SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's grand opening in May last year, and it is a proud reflection of our values and a celebration of our collective milestones and achievements."

Dr. Chris Dold, Chief Zoological Officer of United Parks & Resorts said "AZA accreditation is considered a 'Gold Standard' in the international zoological community and earning accreditation is a goal we have had since we started designing SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center. They now join our U.S. parks in achieving this important certification, recognizing our high standards and commitment to being a global leader in animal welfare, animal rescue and rehabilitation, veterinary care and conservation."

"Earning AZA accreditation reflects excellence and unwavering dedication to the highest standards of animal care and conservation," said Dan Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer at AZA. "We are proud to now count SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center as accredited members. These are amazing facilities, presenting animals in complex, multi-species habitats that will engage and inspire millions of visitors. And their commitment to rescue and return of injured wild animals continues a long SeaWorld tradition of care and concern for nature."

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) is a non-profit organization that accredits institutions committed to animal welfare, conservation, and education. To receive the accreditation, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center passed rigorous tests, ensuring they provide exceptional care for animals, contribute to wildlife conservation efforts, and engage the public in understanding and protecting the natural world. With over 250 accredited members globally, the AZA plays a crucial role in advancing global conservation initiatives and promoting best practices within the community.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center are also the region's first facilities to be certified by Global Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, demonstrating the facilities' high standards of animal welfare and the extension of SeaWorld's global commitment to animal care and conservation to the UAE and region.

For more information on SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, please visit the website at www.seaworldyasisland.com.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi operated by Miral Experiences is the World's Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging, and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region's first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world's largest certifier of animal welfare and the region's third facility to earn the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) accreditation. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists, and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on the SeaWorld legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the Center aims to bring SeaWorld's over 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with United Parks & Resorts and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldyasisland.com

About The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld's legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring over 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of magnetic experiences and United Parks & Resorts. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences, cultural attractions and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

