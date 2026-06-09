Seceon Announces Strategic Partnership with Carson & SAINT to Advance Cyber Risk Visibility, Threat Detection, and Compliance Operations

WESTFORD, Mass., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon, a leading provider of AI/ML-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Carson & SAINT, a cybersecurity risk management and compliance solutions provider focused on helping organizations strengthen security posture, reduce operational risk, and improve cyber resilience.

Announcing strategic partnership with Carson & SAINT to advance cyber risk visibility and detection. Together the companies help strengthen security outcomes through Seceon's AI/ML-driven OTM platform.

Through this partnership, Carson & SAINT will leverage the Seceon Open Threat Management (OTM) Platform to deliver advanced threat detection, exposure prioritization, behavioral analytics, automated response, and continuous security monitoring capabilities to enterprise and government customers.

By combining Carson & SAINT's expertise in vulnerability management, compliance, and cybersecurity operations with Seceon's AI-driven threat management platform, the partnership enables organizations to gain greater visibility across their environments, accelerate incident response, and improve operational efficiency against evolving cyber threats.

"This partnership with Seceon is a direct extension of how we approach vulnerability management and risk prioritization," said Diane Reilly, President of Carson & SAINT. "By bringing our solutions together with Seceon's AI-driven platform, we're helping customers better understand their risks and respond to threats in real time. At the end of the day, it's about giving them clearer visibility, better focus, and security that keeps up with how they operate."

"We're excited to partner with Carson & SAINT as they continue expanding their cybersecurity and compliance offerings," said Chandra Pandey, CEO of Seceon. "Their strong focus on operational resilience, compliance-driven security, and customer outcomes aligns closely with Seceon's mission of delivering proactive, scalable, and automated cybersecurity operations for modern enterprises."

The partnership will also support joint go-to-market initiatives, co-branded thought leadership, webinars, industry events, and collaborative customer engagements focused on helping organizations modernize security operations while simplifying compliance and threat management.

About Seceon

Seceon empowers organizations to detect and automatically stop advanced threats in real time, proactively. Seceon's Open Threat Management (OTM) platform provides comprehensive visibility, threat detection, security monitoring, and automated response with simplicity and speed, making it a preferred choice for MSSPs and enterprises globally.

For more information, visit www.seceon.com

About Carson & SAINT

Carson & SAINT helps organizations reduce cybersecurity risk by identifying exposures, prioritizing what matters, and strengthening critical systems and data. We deliver integrated solutions that improve security, meet compliance, and speed up threat response. We focus on real outcomes, not more tools, helping clients build stronger, more resilient security programs with better visibility and control.

For more information, visit https://www.carson-saint.com

Media Contact:

Shikha Pandey

9784964058

[email protected]

SOURCE Seceon Inc.