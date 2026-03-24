Seceon Wins Four Global InfoSec Awards at RSA 2026 and Launches ADMP and SeraAI 2.0 Autonomous SOC

Open Threat Management platform sweeps four award categories at RSA Conference while announcing ADMP and SeraAI 2.0.

Best Solution — Cybersecurity Platform for MSSPs / Managed Security





Innovative Threat Detection & Response for Critical Infrastructure





Transformational AI/ML & DTM-Driven Security Platform





Visionary Unified XDR / Operational Threat Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seceon Inc., developer of the Open Threat Management (OTM) Platform, today announced four wins at Global InfoSec Awards 2026, presented at RSA Conference. The awards span MSSP enablement, critical infrastructure protection, AI/ML innovation, and unified XDR — confirming Seceon's OTM Platform as the most comprehensively recognized security platform at RSA 2026 — the only vendor to sweep four independent categories in a single year.

In a market saturated with AI-washed security tools, Seceon stands apart as the only platform where domain-specific AI was engineered into the architecture from day one - not bolted on after acquisition. With 4,000+ Dynamic Threat Models purpose-built for cybersecurity, the Seceon OTM Platform compresses 1.01 billion events into 11 resolved incidents in 7 days, eliminates 99.9% of alert noise, and autonomously resolves 57% of incidents in an average triage time of 15 seconds. 15 Shadow AI agents. Detected. In real time. Before your team knew they existed. Seceon ADMP maps every AI agent, LLM connection, RPA bot, and machine identity across your enterprise - sanctioned or rogue - and responds automatically. This is the AI attack surface, finally visible.The industry spent a decade assembling security tools. Seceon spent it building one platform with one brain. Domain-specific AI from day one. 1 billion events to 11 incidents. 15 Shadow AI agents stopped before breach.

"Four independent category wins reflect one architectural truth," said Chandra Shekhar Pandey, CEO of Seceon. "While the industry debates whether to bolt generic AI onto legacy platforms, Seceon has had domain-specific AI purpose-built for cybersecurity from day one — 4,000+ Dynamic Threat Models designed exclusively for security decisioning. Combined with a single unified data format — the Seceon Event Format (SEF) — every module shares behavioral context that siloed or acquired tools simply cannot replicate. Our competitors assembled their platforms through acquisition. Ours was built from the ground up to think across identity, endpoint, network, cloud, and OT as one."

"Seceon's OTM Platform fundamentally changed how our security team operates. We consolidated six point products into one, reduced mean time to detect from 72 hours to under 5 minutes, and cut false positives by over 90%. SeraAI now autonomously resolves the majority of routine incidents, freeing analysts to focus on what actually matters."

— Sunday McDickson Samuel, CEO, SMSAM System Ltd, using Seceon OTM platform for many world largest, multi-geo compliance BFSI customers since 2019

PLATFORM ANNOUNCEMENTS AT RSA 2026

Seceon also announces the general availability of ADMP (AI Agent Discovery, Monitoring & real-time Protection) — the industry's first module purpose-built to secure autonomous AI agents, LLM API connections, RPA bots, and machine identities. Powered by Seceon's domain-specific AI engine, ADMP extends the same behavioral intelligence that has protected organizations from day one to cover the unique signatures of AI agents and machine identities — the fastest-growing and least-monitored blind spot in enterprise security today. ADMP provides continuous discovery across hybrid environments, behavioral baselining, real-time prompt injection detection, data exfiltration prevention, and SOAR-integrated automated response, all without changes to existing AI infrastructure. Available immediately to all OTM customers and MSSP partners.

Simultaneously, Seceon announces SeraAI 2.0 — the next evolution of its autonomous SOC automation engine, now in its third year of production deployment with billions of incidents processed across enterprise and MSSP environments. Unlike bolt-on SOAR tools that require extensive playbook scripting, SeraAI 2.0 activates on day one, pre-trained on Seceon's domain-specific AI, the Seceon Event Format, and global sensor telemetry spanning 9,500+ organizations. Version 2.0 introduces an enhanced three-tier decisioning model: fully autonomous resolution of routine L1/L2 incidents (70% of SOC workload), analyst-verified response for medium-confidence detections, and AI-assisted human decisioning for critical incidents. Proven production outcomes: 70% of incidents resolved without analyst touchpoints, 85% MTTR reduction, and 380% analyst productivity improvement.

SECEON AT RSA CONFERENCE 2026

Visit Seceon at Booth N-5184, Moscone Center, where live platform demonstrations of ADMP and SeraAI 2.0 will run throughout the conference. Schedule a private demo: [email protected]

ABOUT SECEON INC.

Seceon's Open Threat Management Platform unifies aiSIEM, aiXDR, SOAR 4.0, NDR, UEBA, aiITDR, ADMP, SeraAI-2.0, aiSecOT360, and aiCompliance CMX360 in a single architecture built on the Seceon Event Format (SEF). The platform's unified data model enables real-time cross-domain correlation across identity, network, endpoint, cloud, and OT that siloed point products cannot replicate. With domain-specific AI — including 4,000+ Dynamic Threat Models purpose-built for cybersecurity — embedded from day one, Seceon delivers pre-alert correlation, day-one value, and zero manual tuning that retrofitted platforms cannot match. With 9,500+ organizations protected globally, 800+ active MSSP partners, and 2.5 trillion security events processed daily across 8 critical industry verticals.

PRESS CONTACT

Media Relations | Seceon Inc.

[email protected] | +1 (978) 923-0040 | www.seceon.com

SOURCE Seceon