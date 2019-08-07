Second Annual Fried Chicken & Waffle Day Set to Bring Out Record Numbers of Metro Diner Fans On August 8th

Metro Diner's signature Fried Chicken & Waffle features half a fried chicken and a Belgian waffle topped with a sweet, strawberry butter and served with the restaurant's signature sweet and spicy sauce. For ultimate flavor, the diner prepares their chicken for 48 hours prior to serving, first brining it for 24 hours and then marinating for an additional 24 hours for maximum flavor and juiciness.

"When we realized there was a holiday for fried chicken lovers and another one for waffle fans, we decided to claim a day for the many Americans who just can't get enough fried chicken & waffles, served together," said Crafton Bryant, director of marketing. "It's one of the most popular items on our menu which focuses on fresh, made-from-scratch dishes, all served as large portions sizes at a great-value."

Metro Diner is familiar to fans of the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, and the Cooking Channel's "Cheap Eats", as both featured the diner in an episode. Established in 1992 by the Davoli family with a single eatery in Jacksonville, Metro Diner is among the nation's fastest growing family dining concepts with 71 locations across the country.

"Fried Chicken & Waffles, our number one dish at Metro Diner, is enjoyed at breakfast, lunch and dinner," said Mark Davoli, Metro Diner founder. "The holiday recognizes that a-ha! moment when guests experience the delicious combination of these two time-honored comfort food favorites."

For nearly a quarter-century, Metro Diner has been a go-to eatery for locals and visitors. For hours and locations, please visit www.metrodiner.com.

