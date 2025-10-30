Second Annual LiveOnNY Donor Heroes 5K Inspires and Unites Community in Support of Organ Donation

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveOnNY hosted its Second Annual Donor Heroes 5K at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, bringing together hundreds of supporters for a day of remembrance, celebration, and hope. The event honored organ, eye, and tissue donors and their families while raising awareness about the lifesaving power of donation.

This year's event saw a remarkable 300% increase in participation, with more than 500 runners and walkers joining the cause—including donor families, transplant recipients, hospital partners, and community supporters.

LiveOnNY hosted its Second Annual Donor Heroes 5K at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, honoring organ, eye, and tissue donors and their families while raising awareness about the lifesaving power of donation.

"It was inspiring to see so many people—families, friends, community organizations, businesses, and hospital teams—come together to celebrate the incredible gift of life," said Leonard Achan, President and CEO of LiveOnNY. "Every step taken honors the donors who gave selflessly and helps spread awareness so that more lives can be saved in the future."

The 5K was co-chaired by Christine Perrelli, a mother whose son AJ gave the gift of life through organ donation, and Andrew Wang, a heart recipient. Both shared their powerful journeys, inspiring others to register as organ donors and support the lifesaving mission of LiveOnNY.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the LiveOnNY Foundation, which provides critical support to donor and recipient families, as well as educational programs that promote awareness across New York communities.

LiveOnNY extends heartfelt thanks to all event sponsors, healthcare allies, and community organizations whose generosity and participation made this event possible, including: Armanino, Boys' Club of New York, Duck Donuts, Episcopal Health Services, Flushing Bank, Herbalife, Ivy Rehab, League of Women Voters of New York, MediSys Health Network, Metropolitan Park, Mount Sinai Queens, Mircle of Faith Church of Hope and Deliverance, NYC Health and Hospitals Elmhurst, NYC Votes, Raising Cane's, Roti Paradise Restaurant, Ryan Health, SeniorCare EMS, Solvita, The New Jewish Home, and Transitional Life Ministries.

The Donor Heroes 5K continues to grow as a cherished annual event, uniting people of all backgrounds with a shared commitment to honoring donor heroes and inspiring others to say "yes" to donation.

ABOUT LIVEONNY

LiveOnNY is a federally designated organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to honoring, saving, and transforming lives through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1978, LiveOnNY collaborates with more than 100 area hospitals, providing support to donor families and transplant recipients. The OPO serves a diverse population of 13 million people of New York City and Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Dutchess, and Rockland counties. Recognized as one of the nation's top-performing OPOs, LiveOnNY and the people of New York have increased organ donation by 85% over the past five years. To learn more, visit LiveOnNY.org

SOURCE LiveOnNY