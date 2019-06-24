Second-annual Walk for Amazing raises $320,000 to support Children's Minnesota programs

MINNEAPOLIS, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two thousand participants from across the Twin Cities metro came out Saturday for the second-annual Walk for Amazing, a celebratory fundraising event supporting the many specialty areas at Children's Minnesota. Energized families, friends, neighbors and coworkers raised more than $320,000 for the state's largest nonprofit pediatric health system, which serves kids and their families throughout the Upper Midwest.

The morning kicked off with a fun jaunt starting at the U.S. Bank Stadium concourse, home to the annual fundraising event. Participants then trekked through the stadium's tunnels, past the Vikings locker room and ended their journey on the field where a slew of activities were awaiting. Face-painting, yard games, bounce houses and live music from DJ Kids Dance were among the activities and entertainment available. Cities 97 music director and host Paul Fletcher emceed the event.

"As the state's largest nonprofit pediatric health system, we rely on the generosity of the community to provide the highest quality, family-centered health care that so many children and families rely on each year," said Dr. Marc Gorelick, president and CEO of Children's Minnesota. "We appreciate the incredible support from the community and grateful patients, especially when it involves heartfelt events like Walk for Amazing."

Participants in Walk for Amazing formed teams to help raise funds for the event, and many of them were named in honor of Children's Minnesota patients who had positive experiences with the health system. Funds raised through Walk for Amazing could be designated to any program at Children's, helping to ensure that every child receives the care they need when they need it.

Top sponsors for this year's event included 98.5 KTIS, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Community Auctions, New Horizon Academy and Prime Therapeutics.

Photos of the event can be found at the following: childrensmn.smugmug.com/Walk-for-Amazing-2019.

About Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota is the seventh largest pediatric health system in the United States and the only health system in Minnesota to provide care exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system since 1924, Children's serves kids throughout the Upper Midwest at two free-standing hospitals, 12 primary and specialty care clinics and six rehabilitation sites. Additionally, Children's is Minnesota's only Level I pediatric trauma center inside a hospital dedicated solely to children. Children's maintains its longstanding commitment to the community to improve children's health by providing high-quality, family-centered pediatric services and advancing those efforts through research and education. This work is made possible in large part by generous philanthropic and volunteer support from individuals and organizations throughout the state and region. An award-winning health system, Children's received Magnet® recognition from The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and was verified as a Level I Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons in 2018. Additionally, Children's is regularly ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top children's hospital. Please visit childrensMN.org.

