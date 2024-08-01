Second Chance University's Latest Podcast Series, A Mother's Voice, Now Available on Securus Tablets

Storytelling lifts mothers' voices as they are often unsung, universal, catalysts, cheerleaders, and change agents for stronger entry outcomes

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies (Securus), an Aventiv Technologies (Aventiv) company and the leading provider of connections between incarcerated individuals and their loved ones, today announced the release of Second Chance University's latest podcast, "A Mother's Voice," now available on 600,000 Securus tablets nationwide. Hosted by Second Chance University's Founder and President Andre Norman, the 12-part series amplifies the voices of mothers whose stories and emotional journeys as advocates, support systems, and windows to the outside world bring to life an entirely new view of navigating incarceration with a loved one.

"When a person is incarcerated, society disconnects them as a punishment as they go through an experience dominated by courts, judges, lawyers, therapists, and others who are part of the process," said Andre Norman, Founder and President, Second Chance University. "We overlook that separating individuals from their mothers, who are often the central support system to these individuals whose lives are changing dramatically, can be catastrophic. The stories in this series paint a clear picture, and remind us, of the role mothers can play in helping a person transform and rehabilitate."

Norman, himself a justice-impacted individual whose father was incarcerated and who was himself sentenced to over 100 years in prison, spent two years in solitary confinement. There, he experienced an epiphany that transformed him from a prison gang member to someone who invested 20 hours a day educating himself to pursue his dreams and restore his future. He taught himself to read and to understand the law, helping chart a course towards freedom through the successful appeal of his conviction and release 14 years into his sentence.

Since incarceration, he has spent much of his adult life advocating for the justice impacted, those that are incarcerated, their families, and correctional staff, hoping to bring reform to an outdated criminal justice system. Norman now travels the world listening to and mentoring other justice-impacted individuals and families hoping to be a catalyst for change.

"I grew up in a community with many challenges, but we all knew who the 'Kool-Aid' or 'candy' mom was—the mother who looked out for everyone in the neighborhood when no one else could," said Norman. "She offered a strong voice, free of judgement; and via this podcast, we hope to provide inspiration and understanding that empowers people to find a better way."

Norman, a member of the Aventiv Technologies Advisory Board, has collaborated with Securus, an Aventiv Technologies company and the leading provider of corrections communications, to make the podcast series available on Securus tablets in correctional facilities nationwide. Over the past five years, Securus has invested more than $600 million in infrastructure upgrades, deploying these tablets to provide incarcerated individuals with access to safe technology that bridges the digital divide and connects them to resources that lead to better reentry outcomes.

"Aventiv believes in creating change to build a society that embraces individual experience and second chances, and we surrounded ourselves with leaders whose diversity and expertise can help accelerate progress," said Dave Abel, Aventiv, CEO. "As a founding member of our Advisory Board and a champion for justice-impacted individuals, Andre highlights an often-overlooked insight that incarceration affects both families and communities, and connecting these networks to others with the same lived experience can bring confidence, hope, and inspiration for a better way."

Second Chance University's "A Mother's Voice" 12-series podcast is available on YouTube to the general public and via Securus tablets for incarcerated individuals seeking to connect with the stories of hope, inspiration, reunification and forgiveness that are uniquely part of each individual's return home.

Episode 1: Life Is Worth Living: Sharicca, a nonprofit founder, discusses her journey as a single mother, and the tragic loss of her son after being released by the criminal justice system, stressing the importance of mental health.





Sharicca, a nonprofit founder, discusses her journey as a single mother, and the tragic loss of her son after being released by the criminal justice system, stressing the importance of mental health. Episode 2: An Unbreakable Bond: Crystal, a remarkable mother of three, opens up about her unwavering belief in her children's potential, which shines through as she encourages them to pursue educational and vocational opportunities while incarcerated, highlighting the hope a mother's love can provide.





Crystal, a remarkable mother of three, opens up about her unwavering belief in her children's potential, which shines through as she encourages them to pursue educational and vocational opportunities while incarcerated, highlighting the hope a mother's love can provide. Episode 3: More Than a Number: Tekesia from Atlanta shares learnings on navigating the criminal justice system and the enduring power of a mother's love through her son's incarceration.





Tekesia from shares learnings on navigating the criminal justice system and the enduring power of a mother's love through her son's incarceration. Episode 4: A Journey of Healing: Cassandra, a resilient mother from Atlanta , shares her journey navigating the criminal justice system and maintaining an unbreakable bond with her incarcerated son.

Episode 5: Mama, I Should Have Listened: Tasha, an entrepreneur and advocate shares her powerful story of seeing her son in court, the devastating 40-year sentence he received as well as her unwavering love for her children and her mission to make a difference in the lives of others.





Tasha, an entrepreneur and advocate shares her powerful story of seeing her son in court, the devastating 40-year sentence he received as well as her unwavering love for her children and her mission to make a difference in the lives of others. Episode 6: Love Has No Boundaries: Tiesha from Grand Rapids, Michigan shares her powerful story of resilience, hope, and unwavering love for her children as she experiences the arrest and legal battles of her son firsthand.





Tiesha from shares her powerful story of resilience, hope, and unwavering love for her children as she experiences the arrest and legal battles of her son firsthand. Episode 7: Love, Hope, and Perseverance: Lakeisha shares her incredible journey of navigating the challenges of raising three incarcerated sons and her mission to make a difference in the lives of others.





Lakeisha shares her incredible journey of navigating the challenges of raising three incarcerated sons and her mission to make a difference in the lives of others. Episode 8: Struggles Build Strength: Kimberly shares how she overcame adversity and found strength through life's challenges, including the heart-wrenching experience of seeing her daughter and son taken away in handcuffs and going through the criminal justice system.





Kimberly shares how she overcame adversity and found strength through life's challenges, including the heart-wrenching experience of seeing her daughter and son taken away in handcuffs and going through the criminal justice system. Episode 9: The Sacrifices of a Mother: Ersela shares her powerful story of overcoming adversity and finding success, including overcoming the heartbreaking moment when her autistic son was arrested and had to navigate the criminal justice system.





Ersela shares her powerful story of overcoming adversity and finding success, including overcoming the heartbreaking moment when her autistic son was arrested and had to navigate the criminal justice system. Episode 10: Losing My Son to the System: Jennifer shares her heartbreaking journey of seeking justice for her son who was tragically murdered in a Georgia prison.





Jennifer shares her heartbreaking journey of seeking justice for her son who was tragically murdered in a prison. Episode 11: Life Without Parole: Sarah from Holland, Michigan shares her emotional journey of raising her son and the heart-wrenching experience of his incarceration.





Sarah from shares her emotional journey of raising her son and the heart-wrenching experience of his incarceration. Episode 12: Fighting for My Son's Future: Tiffany shares her emotional journey of navigating the challenges of her son's incarceration and the impact on her own life.

