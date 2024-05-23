Second Front Systems Expands Executive Team with Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Information Security Officer

Industry veterans TJ Rowe and Matt Conner appointed to drive 2F's continued growth

WILMINGTON, Del., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company focused on enabling the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, today announced the appointments of TJ Rowe as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Matt Conner as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Rowe will continue to lead 2F's efforts in global business development through sales and strategic partnerships, as well as customer success. As CISO, Conner will provide oversight to 2F's expansion efforts, both into multiple classified networks and across the globe, ensuring customer and government data is secure.

Previously serving as 2F's Executive Vice President of Growth, Rowe's elevation to CRO highlights his remarkable achievements in sales and go-to-market strategies. Over the last two years, Rowe has achieved 300% growth in 2F's revenue and customer base as well as tripled the company's sales and go-to-market team. He brings a deep understanding of the global partnership landscape and commercial sales opportunities, that he will leverage in his continual scaling of 2F's offerings.

"TJ has been a foundational member of the team since day one, and has been absolutely vital to the successes we have been fortunate to share with our customers," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "TJ was my first sales hire at Second Front, and after watching him continue to grow, learn, and exceed all expectations, I am pumped to congratulate him on his appointment to CRO."

Conner has served as an Independent Board Director at 2F since September 2023 and brings over two decades of cybersecurity and risk mitigation in high-risk environments to his new role. Conner joins the company from Westinghouse Electric Company, where he served as CISO, and has held additional roles as CISO of the US Intelligence Community supporting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

"Matt's expertise across mission-critical and regulated environments adds outsized value to the Second Front mission," added Sweatt. "The opportunity to build with Matt and integrate his security expertise across the enterprise is an outstanding capability enhancement for our customers and products."

The expansion of 2F's leadership team is a testament to the high growth and success of the company as it accelerates the delivery of emerging commercial technologies to U.S. and Allied warfighters. The appointments follow 2F's achievement of FedRAMP® In Process from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, the first deployment of a 2F customer to DoD Impact Level 6 , and a strand of successful collaborations with leading cloud and government entities, including Microsoft , Chainguard , and NATO Diana .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) securely fast-tracks government access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications to help build a safer tomorrow. As a DOD-accredited solution for up to and including TOP SECRET and also FedRAMP® In Process, 2F's Game Warden provides a secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate the delivery of innovative tools and programs. With roots in U.S. Government service, this public-benefit, venture-backed software company is trusted by Government agencies and leading software providers, to empower them to succeed in their contributions to global security. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/ .

