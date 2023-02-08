Second Front Systems Announces the Launch of its new Partner Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F) , the public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, announces the launch of its new 2F Partner Program to empower meaningful collaboration for accelerated delivery and adoption of emerging national security technologies.

This program provides the framework for commercial and public sector organizations to collaborate with 2F and help further their critical mission. 2F is also a member of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) , the AWS Public Sector Partner (PSP) Program, and the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

"Partners are absolutely essential to realize our mission of accelerating deployment and adoption of innovative national security technology. We're grateful for the impactful partnerships already in place with key allies and look forward to expanding that network of alliances," said Tyler Sweatt, Chief Revenue Officer of 2F.

2F has seen a significant increase in partnership requests from organizations as awareness increases around Game Warden, its fully managed and compliant DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment. The 2F Partner Program will ensure 2F is positioned to efficiently align with companies and successfully achieve shared objectives.

"Second Front Systems is committed to getting authorized, compliant SaaS apps into the hands of DoD and IC users faster than ever before by accelerating the software accreditation and deployment process," said Craig P. Abod, president of Carahsoft. "We are excited to partner with Second Front to deliver these Continuous ATO solutions to agencies and programs through our ISV, Integrator and Reseller partners."

The 2F Partner Program will allow 2F to: enhance product capabilities and continuously deliver best-in-breed solutions for Technology Partners; engage and educate industry experts and innovation leaders of 2F solutions as Commercial Partners; and build Public Sector Alliances for the mutual benefit of national security professionals across an array of government organizations.

Devo, a SaaS company that takes automated threat investigations to a new level by bringing full attack stories to the table, partners with 2F to make their solutions available to the public sector. "Devo is a SaaS, and in order for our DoD customers to utilize our capabilities we have to reach new security standards. There is always the chicken and the egg challenge and Second Front is the best solution to get us to the IL4/5 levels and beyond more rapidly," said Dan Wilbricht, GM of Public Sector at Devo. "Second Front has allowed our investment to see a faster return than if we were to start from scratch on our own. It opens our Total Addressable Market (TAM) by exponential factors and allows us to see the return within months versus years."

To learn more about 2F's existing partners or becoming a partner, visit https://www.secondfront.com/company/partners

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers — ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups — and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

