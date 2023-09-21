Second Front Systems Appoints Matt Conner as New Independent Board Director

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems®, a U.S.-based public-benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software solutions to the government, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Conner to the Second Front board of directors as a new independent board director. As an independent board member, Matt will bring his wealth of expertise in cybersecurity and risk mitigation to progress the company's mission.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Matt has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead and drive cybersecurity, threat, and risk mitigation programs. Matt currently serves as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Westinghouse Electric Company, where he plays a pivotal role in fortifying the organization's cybersecurity posture. Prior to this, Matt served as the CISO of the US Intelligence Community supporting the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. With this strong track record of cybersecurity leadership in high-risk environments and his collaborative approach to innovation, Matt will help Second Front Systems achieve its goal of accelerating the delivery of emerging commercial technologies to U.S. and Allied warfighters.

"Matt's impressive experience and visionary leadership across both critical infrastructure and national security organizations will be critical as we continue to transform the relationship between commercial software and national security," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO of Second Front Systems. "With Matt Conner on board, we are poised to strengthen our position as a leader in securely enabling access to mission-critical software solutions"

In this role, Matt will help contribute to the company's strategic direction and ensure that our solutions are in alignment with the needs of our government clients and the defense sector. His advice on cybersecurity strategies, software delivery optimization, and risk assessment will greatly benefit Second Front's mission to revolutionize software delivery and cybersecurity for the defense industrial base.

This appointment follows the launch of Second Front's first overseas office in the UK and the recent appointment of Lathan Turner as EVP of Global Public Sector. These strategic additions to our leadership team and expansion into new markets underscore our unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements in national security technology. With Matt Conner as part of our team, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering innovative software solutions that empower the defense of our nation and our allies, while further solidifying Second Front Systems' position as a trusted and transformative force within the industry.

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

