Second Front Systems Expands Executive Team with Appointment of TJ Rowe as EVP of Growth

News provided by

Second Front Systems

20 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F), a public benefit software company accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to government, proudly announces the expansion of its executive team with the appointment of TJ Rowe as Executive Vice President of Growth. In his new role, TJ will oversee commercial sales, partnerships & alliances, customer success, and global public sector lines of business.

TJ Rowe, previously serving as the VP of Sales, led the company's approach to business development and sales, propelling the company's growth over the last two and a half years.  In his previous capacity at 2F, TJ played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling the company's capability to rapidly deliver dual-use software to national security users at the speed of relevance. His track record of driving innovation and ensuring the timely execution of critical sales activities positions him as the ideal candidate to spearhead 2F's growth initiatives as Executive Vice President.

"Under TJ's leadership as VP of Sales, 2F has witnessed consistently strong growth across commercial and government markets," said Tyler Sweatt, CEO, 2F. "TJ's strategic mindset, coupled with his unwavering commitment to excellence, has not only elevated our sales and revenue operations, but has set the stage for the remarkable journey ahead."

Prior to joining 2F, TJ worked in the Corporate Strategy and Corporate Development Department for the newly-founded technology arm of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), an F200 commercial real estate firm. Drawing on his experience as a U.S. Army Officer, where he led both conventional infantry and Rangers on multiple combat deployments between Iraq and Afghanistan, TJ brings a unique blend of military precision and corporate acumen to his role.

This announcement builds on key 2F milestones including the opening of our first overseas office in London and our $40 million Series B fundraising round led by NEA. With TJ as Executive Vice President of Growth, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering innovative software solutions that empower the defense of our nation and our allies, while further solidifying Second Front Systems' position as a trusted and transformative force within the industry.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and global government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

SOURCE Second Front Systems

