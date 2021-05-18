Second Front Systems partners with TurbineOne to bring technical demonstrations to U.S. government, armed forces

Through this collaboration, innovation commands, program offices and beyond can apply to leverage TurbineOne's cross-functional collective of tinkerers, builders and data scientists and explore the "art of the possible'' before committing resources to a pilot program or a major acquisition.

"The U.S. military has a long history of attracting radical creatives willing to apply their energies for the good of the nation," said Brittney Martino, Second Front Systems' VP of Mission. "It's exciting to see the TurbineOne community of engineers and disruptors eager to lend their cutting-edge commercial expertise to support our customers and help the U.S. maintain its technological overmatch."

Leveraging machine learning and transformative advances in cost, weight, efficiency, and resiliency of next generation commercial materials and components, a TurbineOne team will use prototyping methodologies to create technical demonstration or minimally viable product (MVP) that address the military or government challenge in novel ways.

Accompanying engineering-based assessments will enhance a government pilot or program's ability to assess potential technical pitfalls and other areas of program risk early in programmatic lifecycles in order to inform, derisk, and support justification for technical approaches, analysis of alternatives, cost reasonableness, and vendor selection.

"Second Front's mission focus on acquisition warfare speaks directly to our diverse community of industry-leading experts," said Ian Kalin, TurbineOne CEO. "We're thrilled to be working with Second Front Systems to scale our impact and revolutionize how the U.S. government procures advanced technologies."

Through Atlas Fulcrum, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform enabling national security professionals to engage in acquisition warfare at scale, Second Front expedites the process of finding and analyzing vendors in order to test and transition critical and emerging technologies.

This platform-based approach will enable Atlas Fulcrum users to request technical demonstrations and evaluative engineering reporting in support of current acquisition and contracting approaches and across a wide variety of technology areas to include artificial intelligence, edge computing, wearable technologies, sensors, drones, robots, autonomous vehicles, foreign language translation, mesh networks, 5G, and smart buildings.

The delivery of engineering-based assessments builds upon current capabilities delivered in an Atlas Fulcrum subscription, including specially-curated data sources with more than 15 million company profiles, foreign ownership vetting, a Technology Research Hub of existing content, and a credit system for accessing additional custom support.

To learn more about Atlas Fulcrum and the capabilities it delivers, government employees and military members can request trial access at https://secondfront.com/atlas-fulcrum/ or send inquiries to [email protected] .

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) is a public benefit, venture-backed software company that equips national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies. Founded by two former Marines with firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat, 2F is fast-tracking government access to disruptive, commercially proven technology for national security missions. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About TurbineOne

TurbineOne is the premier mission-driven tech lab. TurbineOne delivers prototyping services and spins out successful products through a network of highly scalable partnerships. TurbineOne was originally incubated by Sweat Equity Ventures, is a small business with deep experience in national security, and is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://www.turbineone.com/

