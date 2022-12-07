Second Front Systems Raises Oversubscribed $32 Million Series A to Scale its DevSecOps Platform

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Front Systems (2F) , the public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions to the government, announced today an oversubscribed series A funding round of $32 million led by Moore Strategic Ventures, and co-led by AEI HorizonX . They will be joining 2F's current investors - all of whom participated in the round - ARTIS Ventures , 8VC , Gula Tech Adventures , Abstract Ventures , Pallas Ventures , Gaingels , and Kleiner Perkins .

This funding will be used to grow 2F's technical talent base as well as continue to introduce and mature cybersecurity testing and machine learning-driven automation for its fully managed and compliant DevSecOps platform Game Warden . 2F also seeks to scale up its sales and marketing efforts across a growing $22 billion market as the US Government and Department of Defense explore new avenues for adopting and integrating commercial, cloud-enabled technologies.

"It's a national security imperative for warfighters to have access to the best possible software tools to achieve their mission," said Peter Dixon, CEO at Second Front Systems. "That demands a modern, scalable approach to accrediting and continuously delivering applications at the speed of operational relevance."

This announcement follows 2F being awarded a two-year Prototype Other Transaction agreement by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for its Proving Grounds project . This project serves as a special operations testbed to rapidly accredit and thereby realistically test emergent technological capabilities against real-world Defense networks and mission sets.

With these funds, 2F expects to expand its availability to additional environments and across multiple cloud providers. GameWarden is currently delivered on AWS GovCloud with production environments available in Impact Levels 2, 4, and 5.

The additional technical talent, ML-fueled automation, and sales and marketing capabilities supported by the new series A funding will further position Second Front as the market leader in rapidly onboarding cutting-edge SaaS into an increasingly addressable public sector market.

For more information, visit www.secondfront.com

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven, software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers — ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups — and government agencies trust 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

About Moore Strategic Ventures

Moore Strategic Ventures, LLC is the privately held investment company for Louis M. Bacon, Founder and CEO of Moore Capital Management, LP.

About AEI HorizonX

AEI HorizonX was formed as Boeing's corporate venture capital arm in 2017 and is now managed by AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets, with $5 billion of assets under management.

AEI HorizonX is an active participant in venture capital within its core strategic areas of focus, investing in more than 50 startups globally and building numerous relationships and partnerships across the aerospace, technology, and investing ecosystem. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com/horizon-x/ .

