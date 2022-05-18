Second Home Co-Ownership Reduces Competition for Primary Homes, Boosts Economies in Destination Communities According To Leading Economic Consulting Firm

● Pacaso helps aggregate second home demand into fewer, top-tier luxury homes, reducing competition for single family homes

● The average Pacaso home costs 6x more than the average second home and 7x more than the average primary home

● The average second home is used just 11% of the year compared to the average Pacaso home which is occupied nearly 90% of the year

● Year-round home use means Pacaso homes result in nearly 10x more spending at local businesses compared to the average second home

● Pacaso owners make more tax contributions than traditional second home owners

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today highlighted new research that demonstrates the benefits of its second home co-ownership platform to communities. EBP , a trusted economic research firm, analyzed the impact of Pacaso co-ownership homes in five top second home destinations across the United States.

"Our study found that Pacaso's unique approach to housing co-ownership provides multiple benefits for the communities it operates in," said Glen Weisbrod, Chair of the Board of Directors at EBP. "This includes additional household spending going to local stores and services as well as additional tax revenue, compared with other second homes. We also concluded that in all likelihood, by consolidating multiple owners into luxury homes, Pacaso is providing a new option to second homeowners without disrupting local housing markets."