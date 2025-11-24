Second 'Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon' a Success

The trip's 38-member delegation comprised representatives from 25 DSEDT-certified Macao enterprises, Macao startups incubated within the National Co-working Space scheme, and the organising entities. The visit gave all a valuable opportunity to gain exposure to emerging trends, technologies and industry insights, to exchange ideas with industry pioneers, and to explore how Lisbon's tech and innovation ecosystem can benefit the integrated resort and technology industries in Macao, yielding fruitful results.

"Last year's inaugural trip to Lisbon was widely acclaimed," said Grant Chum, chief executive officer and executive director of Sands China Ltd. "This year, the five-day trip returned with even greater impact, providing a forward-looking international platform for a new cohort of Macao enterprises to broaden their horizons. It injected fresh momentum into innovation while establishing meaningful connections with Lisbon companies and achieving tangible outcomes. Renowned as an annual global technology event, the Web Summit was one of the highlights of this trip. This year, the summit drew more than 71,000 visitors from 157 countries, demonstrating its global influence and giving delegates an opportunity to gain knowledge of advanced technology and forge connections with their counterparts.

"Our gratitude goes to the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau and the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund for their collaboration and support to make this trip possible. Looking ahead, we will continue leveraging our Sands Resorts Incubation Centre to align with the Macao SAR government's policies and direction in promoting 'tourism + technology' and capitalise on Macao's role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries to contribute to the city's diversified economic development."

The Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau said in a written statement: "As an important gateway for China's opening up to the world, Macao enjoys unique advantages including the 'One Country, Two Systems' framework, free-port status, a separate customs territory, free flow of capital and information, and close ties with Portuguese-speaking countries. Macao's technology research industrial park currently under planning will be positioned as a launchpad for the Chinese mainland's high-quality tech enterprises to expand overseas, a service hub for cutting-edge international tech projects to establish a presence, and a local base for integration of industry, academia, and research. This will further enhance Macao's own capacity for technological innovation and accelerate its economic transformation and upgrading through innovation-driven development.

"This delegation visit serves as a two-way platform. On one hand, it enables Macao's tech enterprises to directly understand the latest innovation trends in Portugal and Europe, broadening their international perspective; on the other hand, it fosters deep cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries and the global industry. Through on-site exchanges, Macao enterprises are encouraged to refine their research and development direction, allowing outstanding projects to bring in foreign investment and go global via Macao, helping the city become a key hub for the convergence of domestic and international technological resources."

The itinerary began with the Web Summit, the world's largest technology conference, held annually in Lisbon to bring together the world's leading experts, innovators, business executives and investors. The Macao delegation attended keynote speeches, masterclass sharing sessions, and forums on artificial intelligence and robotics, exploring cutting-edge technologies and industry applications and connecting with global tech leaders in the process.

A Technology Business Networking Forum hosted by Sands China promoted cooperation and innovation within the technology industry, connecting Macao enterprises with each other and their industry counterparts in Lisbon. The curated networking event featured presentations, panel discussions, and a networking dinner. By sharing experiences, discussing trends and showcasing technologies, it provided a communication platform for delegates to expand their networks and find potential cooperation opportunities.

The nine-panellist forum was composed of four Portuguese enterprises and five tech companies from Macao. Among them were Macao enterprises Vastcom and AKL, who had both participated in last year's inaugural Lisbon trip; they joined a panel discussion with Rui Falcão, co-founder and CEO of COREangels, to share their experiences and achievements. Additionally, three Macao companies and two from Portugal gave presentations that showcased their business models, opening up opportunities for collaboration.

Paulo Rios de Oliveira, executive board member of the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP), attended the forum and expressed strong support: "I am pleased to join you on behalf of AICEP and to contribute to this shared effort of building bridges and creating opportunities for innovation and business partnership. This forum reflects a common purpose – to strengthen ties, to promote technological development, and to generate value for our companies and communities. Portugal and China share a long history of exchange and mutual understanding. This commitment was reaffirmed recently during the visit of the Portuguese prime minister to China, including to Macao, where cooperation in innovation, advanced industries and sustainable development was highlighted as a shared strategic priority. Macao continues to play a unique role as a bridge of trust, connecting Portugal, China and the Portuguese-speaking world. This bridge is not only cultural. It is institutional and economical, and it provides a strong basis for collaboration growing forward."

The delegation made structured visits to Portuguese enterprises, where they gained an in-depth understanding of innovative models and practical experiences, established connections, and promoted exchange and cooperation:

Bhout – Developer of a smart punching bag powered by AI and real-time performance analytics, creating gamified fitness experiences for gyms, hotels, and cooperations.

– Developer of a smart punching bag powered by AI and real-time performance analytics, creating gamified fitness experiences for gyms, hotels, and cooperations. Lipolis – Lisbon's innovation hub supporting startups and established companies in technology and health sectors with programmes for business acceleration, training, and networking.

Finally, Sands China hosted a Concrete Opportunities Workshop, engaging all delegates in collaborative discussions on opportunities for innovation. It featured Manuel Tanger, faculty member in Disruption, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Singularity University Portugal. He introduced the innovation landscape in Lisbon, provided insights on working with startups, and guided participants on a collaborative exploration to map out innovation opportunities and determine next steps.

The Macao Technological Innovation Exploration in Lisbon is part of Sands China's support of the Macao SAR government's promotion of the long-term and sustainable development of smart tourism and high-tech industries. A total of 42 local enterprises have gone to Portugal on the 2024 and 2025 tours. Through such initiatives, Sands China hopes to further integrate tourism and modern technology by supporting the research and development of new high-tech local products, in contribution to Macao's development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

