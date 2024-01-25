Second Year of Bloomberg Law's Law School Innovation Program Honors 12 Finalists

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced that it has named 12 finalists in its Law School Innovation Program, now in its second year. The program recognizes law schools and their faculty and staff that have implemented and led innovative programs into their curricula that advance new methodologies and approaches to student instruction, legal technology implementation and usage, experiential learning, and other facets of legal education.

This year, inspired by the upcoming NextGen Bar Exam, the program's call for submissions asked schools to share innovations aimed at teaching students foundational lawyering skills. Innovations submitted for consideration were grouped into four categories: changing pedagogy, beyond the law, immersive experience, and career pathing.

The 2023-24 Law School Innovation finalists were recognized based on the criteria of innovation, impact on students, ability to advance the legal industry, and replicability.

The inaugural Law School Innovation Program finalists are:

Brigham Young University Law School: Academies Program

Law School: Academies Program Case Western University School of Law: Legal Writing, Leadership, Advocacy, and Professionalism ("LLEAP")

School of Law: Legal Writing, Leadership, Advocacy, and Professionalism ("LLEAP") Harvard Law School : Legal Innovation Through Design Thinking

: Legal Innovation Through Design Thinking Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and McCormick School of Engineering: AI and Legal Reasoning

Pritzker School of Law and McCormick School of Engineering: AI and Legal Reasoning Suffolk University Law School: The Accelerator to Practice Program

Law School: The Accelerator to Practice Program University of California College of the Law , San Francisco : Lawyers for America

, : Lawyers for America University of Minnesota Law School: Law In Practice

Law School: Law In Practice University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law: Daniel Webster Scholar (DWS) Program

Franklin Pierce School of Law: Daniel Webster Scholar (DWS) Program University of Oklahoma College of Law: Digital Initiative

College of Law: Digital Initiative University of San Diego School of Law : Experiential Advocacy Practicum

: Experiential Advocacy Practicum University of Wisconsin Law School: Advanced Legal Research and Legal Technology Experiential Coursework and Certifications

Law School: Advanced Legal Research and Legal Technology Experiential Coursework and Certifications Western New England University School of Law: Teaching Legal Research Through Community Outreach

"Innovation is an essential to the work we do at Bloomberg Law, from leveraging AI to enhance our research platform to providing breaking news that affects the legal industry," said Joe Breda, president, Bloomberg Law. "We're proud to recognize this impressive group of programs and the faculty, staff and administrators who are pioneering educational innovations that benefit their students, their schools, and the legal field."

Bloomberg Law received nearly 50 applications from 35 schools across 20+ states that were evaluated by a panel of internal and external experts, including Bloomberg Law analysts and industry authorities from all segments of the legal ecosystem.

For more information on these finalists and the Law School Innovation Program, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bcrr.

