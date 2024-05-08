Frost and Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company Award winner in the Global Vulnerability Management category to provide game-changing cybersecurity services to DataguardNXT Distribution to distribute in the GCC region.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the vulnerability and patch management marketplace, has announced a partnership with DataguardNXT, a renowned software distributor serving small and medium-sized businesses across the GCC region. This collaboration aims to expand the reach of SecPod 's SanerNow Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management solution to small and medium-sized businesses in the GCC region.

SecPod Partners with DataguardNXT to Distribute SanerNow in the GCC Region

SanerNow, an industry-leading continuous vulnerability and exposure management platform, offers a powerful suite of tools from asset discovery, vulnerability detection, vulnerability assessment, patch management, risk prioritization, and compliance management. Under this partnership, DataguardNXT Distribution will leverage its local expertise, connections, and distribution channels; this partnership aims to make SecPod 's solutions more accessible to SMBs, providing them with the tools and resources needed to protect against cybersecurity threats.

Amer Alsharkawi, Regional Sales Director MEA, SecPod, said, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dataguardnxt as the SMB distributor for SecPod in the GCC region. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing robust cybersecurity solutions to small and medium-sized businesses in the region through our SMB Resellers." He also adds, "Together, we aim to empower these organizations with the tools and support they need to navigate the complex landscape of digital security confidently. We believe this partnership will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and strengthening the cybersecurity posture of SMBs across the region."

Abdul Gafoor, CEO of DataguardNXT, said, "Enterprises in the region are facing real challenges from the ever-growing number of threats and risks. Our partnership with SecPod promises our partners and customers a new era in Cybersecurity. By leveraging their innovative and continuous vulnerability, remediation, and compliance management solutions, we empower our partners to capitalize on the need to help customers with complex security challenges with a robust integrated solution that can help them eliminate cyber risk. We look forward to creating expanded opportunities through our distribution network and fast-track market expansion for SecPod."

About SecPod: SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity product and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in the year 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line vulnerability and patch management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like. For more information, Visit: https://www.secpod.com/.

About DataguardNXT Distribution: DataguardNXT empowers businesses of all sizes to navigate the complexities of IT with secure, cloud-based solutions. They function as a cloud aggregator, partnering with top providers to offer a comprehensive suite of services under one roof. Visit: https://dataguardnxt.com

