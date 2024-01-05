Secretary Becerra to address the National Press Club at a Headliners event on Feb. 8

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for a Headliners address on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Press Club.

Becerra, the first Latino to hold the office, has outlined a broad agenda for the agency, including reducing healthcare costs, expanding access to care, tackling health disparities, and strengthening behavioral health.

Before becoming HHS secretary, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress where he was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the ranking member on the Subcommittees on Health and Social Security.
He will discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's impact on a number of these goals, including closing health equity gaps and the Inflation Reduction Act. Becerra will also highlight the need to shift from an illness-care system to a wellness-care system that focuses on preventing disease and injury. The agency is also actively engaged in issues surrounding Medicaid renewals, smoking cessation, reproductive health and rights, LGBTQI+ protections, and marijuana scheduling.

To purchase a ticket - Register here.

The Headliners event begins with lunch in the Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. National Press Club members may purchase tickets for $20. Non-member tickets cost $30.

To reserve a table of 8 and for all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. All guest information must be confirmed 72 hours before the start of the event. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

