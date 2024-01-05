Secretary Becerra to address the National Press Club at a Headliners event on Feb. 8

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for a Headliners address on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the National Press Club.

Becerra, the first Latino to hold the office, has outlined a broad agenda for the agency, including reducing healthcare costs, expanding access to care, tackling health disparities, and strengthening behavioral health.

Before becoming HHS secretary, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress where he was a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and the ranking member on the Subcommittees on Health and Social Security.

He will discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's impact on a number of these goals, including closing health equity gaps and the Inflation Reduction Act. Becerra will also highlight the need to shift from an illness-care system to a wellness-care system that focuses on preventing disease and injury. The agency is also actively engaged in issues surrounding Medicaid renewals, smoking cessation, reproductive health and rights, LGBTQI+ protections, and marijuana scheduling.

