Secretary Granholm to address the National Press Club at a Headliners Coffee and Conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 21

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm for a Headliners Coffee and Conversation on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the National Press Club.

Secretary Granholm will discuss the Biden administration's industrial strategy for the clean energy transition. Under President Biden's leadership, the Department of Energy is deploying an unprecedented set of tools aimed at enabling American businesses, workers and consumers to participate in the clean energy economy. Secretary Granholm will outline how this strategy is driving a boom in American manufacturing, creating green jobs, fueling economic growth, and helping the US lead the world toward a clean energy future.

The Coffee and Conversation Headliners event will feature opening remarks from Secretary Granholm followed by a moderated discussion. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with a light breakfast of coffee, tea, muffins and pastries.

Tickets cost $5 for members of the National Press Club and $15 for the general public. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. Purchase tickets here - press.org/events/npc-headliners-secretary-energy-jennifer-m-granholm

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put ENERGY in the subject line and email it to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 9 a.m. on the day of the event.

PRESS CONTACT: Cecily Scott Martin for the National Press Club; [email protected]; (202) 662-7525

