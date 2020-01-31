Sectra Ranked #1 by Customers in US and Canada - Wins New Awards

"When our customers improve their quality of healthcare and become more efficient by using our solution, we have succeeded," says Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO of Sectra. "Happy users are the ultimate proof of customer satisfaction and it's an honor to be acknowledged for it."

The first Sectra PACS was installed in 1993 and today, the company is approaching 2,000 installations worldwide. Sectra PACS is an integral part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution comprising VNA and spanning image-intense departments such as radiology, breast imaging, pathology, cardiology, and orthopedics.

"Sectra listens. They frequently touch base. Their product is probably the best that we have seen. Our users are highly satisfied. And Sectra is very easy to work with," says a US Director, October 2019.

Meet Sectra at HIMSS20 and ECR 2020

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, including Sectra PACS and Sectra VNA, will be showcased in March at HIMSS (booth #6248) and at ECR (booth #D11).

About 'Best in KLAS'

2020 Best in KLAS—a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations. To view the full 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, visit https://klasresearch.com/report/best-in-klas-2020-software-services/1629

About Sectra Imaging IT Solutions

With 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Read more about Sectra and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at https://medical.sectra.com/.

