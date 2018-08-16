Secure Digital Transformation Earns Unisys a CIO 100 Award

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that the company's ongoing secure digital transformation has earned it recognition as a winner of a CIO 100 award from influential media outlet CIO.

"Now in its 31st year," CIO says, "the CIO 100 celebrates 100 organizations and their IT teams for driving digital business growth through tech innovation."

Unisys Chief Information Officer Upinder Phanda accepted the award on the company's behalf at the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards Ceremony in Rancho Palos Verdes, Ca. on August 15.

The CIO 100 award citation characterizes the Unisys initiative as "a secure digital transformation journey that is changing its business for the better. . . . The results are a more cost-effective, secure network and improved face of the company to the market."

The Unisys transformation focuses on five key priorities:

Redesigning, simplifying and standardizing business processes while refining the company's knowledge base and using analytics to drive decision-making

Prioritizing next-generation applications to automate key processes and boost Unisys associates' productivity

Deploying "cloud-first" IT infrastructure to achieve a hybrid architecture leveraging public and private clouds while maintaining legacy systems that still deliver significant value

Streamlining and automating IT operations by making service desk and support services available through a service catalog, defining new roles, fostering associate engagement and implementing agile processes

Hardening security through improved monitoring, automated threat detection and use of the Unisys Stealth® software suite to hyper-secure critical business information, assets and endpoints using identity-based microsegmentation.

Commenting on the award, Phanda noted that Unisys' transformation aligns with recent Unisys research that shows distinct differences in today's workplace between "technology leaders" – organizations that have made prudent investments in digital technology to improve their workers' productivity and collaboration – and "technology laggard" organizations, which have failed to make those investments or have made them inadequately.

"The Unisys IT organization strives every day to achieve and maintain 'leader' status, and this is why our CIO 100 award is so gratifying," said Phanda. "Over the last several years, Unisys IT's digital initiatives have revolutionized the company's internal operations and driven cost savings that we have reinvested to accelerate that ongoing transformation. As a result, we have enhanced Unisys associates' security, productivity and collaborative capabilities. Most importantly, our digital transformation is yielding better business outcomes by opening new vistas in client service and helping drive new revenue streams for Unisys."

Unisys' award-winning secure digital transformation exemplifies the benefits that external clients can derive from relevant Unisys services. The company's Infrastructure Transformation Services use digital, cloud and analytics technologies that enable clients to make their organizations more agile, reduce costs and create new revenue streams. Digital Workplace Services enable clients to transform their end-user collaboration platforms, services and productivity solutions into a modern, cloud-based, mobility-enabled digital workplace that fosters worker innovation and productivity while reducing IT costs.

