Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC) Market Worth $1,412 Million by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units Value (USD Million) Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Vertical, And Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Companies covered Major vendors in the global Secure Multiparty Computation Market Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Fireblocks (US), Blockdaemon (US), Qredo (British Virgin Islands), Penta Security (South Korea), Zengo (Israel), Inpher (US), CYBAVO (Singapore), Liminal Custody (Singapore), Spatium (Singapore), Silence Laboratories (Singapore), Sharemind (Estonia), Atato (Singapore), Web3Auth (Singapore), Partisia Blockchain (Switzerland), Orochi Network (Singapore), Binance (Malta), Pyte (US), Roseman Labs (Netherlands), MPCVault (US), DuoKey (Switzerland), Linksight (Netherlands), HyperBC (Dubai).

Based on the deployment mode, cloud deployment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud-based SMPC fosters secure collaboration while adhering to data privacy regulations and keeping sensitive information within each party's control. Cloud providers handle the infrastructure and software maintenance, freeing up an organization's IT resources to focus on core competencies. Automatic updates and security patches ensure the system stays current with the latest advancements. The integration of Cloud SMPC with other emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, is opening up new possibilities. For example, secure multi-party machine learning models can be trained on sensitive data from different sources without compromising privacy.

By vertical, healthcare accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

SMPC holds immense potential for revolutionizing healthcare by safeguarding sensitive patient data while enabling collaborative analysis and research. In the healthcare sector, where privacy and data security are paramount, MPC offers a groundbreaking solution. This technology facilitates secure collaborations among healthcare institutions, researchers, and practitioners, leading to advancements in medical research, diagnosis, treatment, and public health initiatives. Additionally, MPC fosters trust among patients by assuring them that their personal health information remains protected. With SMPC, healthcare stakeholders can leverage collective insights from diverse datasets without compromising individual privacy, ultimately driving innovation and improving patient outcomes.

By region, Asia Pacific is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is growing at the fastest rate in the SMPC market due to several key factors driving the demand for secure computation. Rapid economic growth and technological advancements, particularly in blockchain technology and digital wallets, necessitate efficient computation of data, prompting the adoption of SMPC. Asia Pacific's diverse and interconnected markets require secure methods for cross-border data collaboration. SMPC facilitates secure data sharing and joint computations between organizations in different countries, supporting regional economic integration. These factors collectively contribute to the rapid growth of the SMPC market in the Asia Pacific region, positioning it as a frontrunner in the adoption of integrated security solutions.

