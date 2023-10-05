Secure Your Loved One's Legacy with Unprecedented 0% Financing Oct. 14-15 at Holy Cross Cemetery

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- In the wake of recent global challenges, the time to act and secure your loved one's eternal peace is NOW. The ever-looming uncertainty of loss can be mitigated with both peace of mind and incredible financial ease. This is your chance.

On October 14th and 15th, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm, join us for an exclusive Open House at the illustrious Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum, located just nine miles from New York City at 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Bergen County, NJ. This unparalleled opportunity offers 0% interest financing for 48 months, but it's available for this weekend ONLY.

Explore our breathtaking collection of world-class liturgical artwork that adorns our chapel mausoleum. From exquisite marble crypts, glass cremation niches, to traditional burial spaces, we present a myriad of choices tailored to each family's preference.

Your journey to safeguard your family's legacy begins with a simple step. Connect with our dedicated Memorial Planning Advisors by submitting our online form today.

Walk-ins are welcome. Discover everything about Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum by visiting www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-holy-cross. Hablamos español: www.rcancem.org/en-espanol.

Provide A Sacred Rest for Cremated Remains

The Catholic faith underscores the importance of providing a sanctified resting space for cremated remains. Instead of letting these precious memories fade away at home, secure them amidst the breathtaking liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, and celestial beings.

Meet our compassionate Memorial Planning Advisors during the open house and learn just how straightforward it is to ensure a dignified resting place in our esteemed mausoleums or cemeteries.

There's no obligation, and no appointments are necessary. Whether you visit in person or online, seize this moment for unmatched savings and profound peace of mind. Act now. Your future self and your loved ones will thank you. For more information, visit our website www.rcancem.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906827/Catholic_Cemeteries_of_the_Archdiocese_of_Newark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark