Securely and Easily E file W-2 and 1099 Forms Directly Through Halfpricesoft!

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halfpricesoft.com makes year-end and tax-season filing simpler than ever by offering a secure choice to file W-2 and 1099-NEC forms, directly through Halfpricesoft (No TCC required with this feature). Purchase ezW2 2025 and the efile add on feature to receive 10 free e-files for 1099/W-2 forms. This is an exclusive limited time offer for ezW2 2025 customers.

ezW2 is available for download and setup for up to 30 days for compatibility testing.

ezW2 Software for Tax Professionals, Accountants and Employers - Process W2 and W3 Forms on Plain White Paper. No Pre-Printed Red Forms Required Speed Speed ezW2 gives SMBs a secure option with the efile service add-on feature for 1099-NEC and W2 forms.

Designed with small businesses, and payroll professionals in mind, Halfpricesoft's e-filing solutions eliminate the stress and complexity of manual form preparation. Users can quickly generate, review, and electronically file W-2 and 1099 forms while ensuring accuracy, compliance, and data security. There is no TCC needed with this add-on feature.

"ezW2 2025 offers an optional add-on W-2 and 1099 efile service, giving businesses a flexible and secure way to prepare for 2026 tax season filing season deadlines," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

Accountants, HR teams, e-commerce businesses, and SMBs alike continue to choose ezW2 for its exceptional quality and affordable pricing.

Comprehensive W-2 and W-3 Printing: Prints all W-2 forms (Copies A, B, C, D, 1, and 2) and W-3 on plain white paper. The black-and-white substitute forms for W-2 Copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved, eliminating the need for pre-printed forms for SSA or recipient copies.

1099-NEC Printing: Prints recipient copies of 1099-NEC forms on white paper. Note: the IRS currently requires pre-printed forms for Copy A.

Digital PDF Output: Generates W-2 and 1099 recipient copies as digital PDFs, allowing customers to easily email forms directly to recipients.

E-File Ready: Produces e-file documents that can be uploaded directly to SSA and IRS websites, streamlining compliance and submission.

Time-Saving Data Import: Supports importing W-2 and 1099 data from CSV files, eliminating manual data entry and significantly reducing processing time.

Unlimited Capacity: Supports unlimited companies, recipients, and forms at no extra charge, making it ideal for accountants, tax preparers, multi-business entrepreneurs, and individual businesses.

Potential clients are encouraged to download the ezW2 software and test it for compatibility before purchase for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase. Start here!

With intuitive workflows and built-in checks, Halfpricesoft helps users avoid common filing errors and meet IRS deadlines with confidence. Whether filing for a handful of employees or managing multiple clients, the software delivers a reliable, cost-effective solution without unnecessary subscriptions or hidden fees.

Key benefits include:

Secure electronic filing for W-2 and 1099 forms with no TCC required when using our add-on efile service.

Easy-to-use interface with minimal learning curve.

Built-in error checking to reduce rejections.

Starting at $49.00 for the print and mail version and $99.00 for the efile version, the software remains the same low cost as previous years to ensure economic relief to our customers. To learn more about securely filing W-2 and 1099 forms, visit Halfpricesoft.com.

About us:

halfpricesoft.com is a trusted provider of affordable, easy-to-use payroll, tax, and business software solutions for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals. Known for its no-subscription pricing and reliable performance, Halfpricesoft offers practical tools for W-2, 1099, payroll processing, accounting, and check printing. With a focus on simplicity, accuracy, and compliance, Halfpricesoft helps businesses save time, reduce errors, and meet filing requirements with confidence. Contact us today for live customer support assistance.

