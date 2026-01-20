Securus Technologies and Florida Cares Strengthen Family Connections for Children of Incarcerated Parents Across Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin the new year, Securus Technologies reaffirms its commitment to strengthening family connections and supporting children impacted by incarceration across Florida. In partnership with Florida Cares Charity Corporation, Securus provided programmatic support throughout 2025 to deliver moments of joy, comfort, and connection to families navigating the challenges of incarceration, efforts that will continue into 2026 as part of a broader focus on rehabilitation and community wellbeing.

Through a $20,000 contribution, Securus supported two Florida Cares programs designed exclusively to benefit children of incarcerated parents. The Holiday Gift Project brought personalized gifts and handwritten letters to nearly 600 children, and the Back-to-School Drive supported approximately 500. These initiatives complement broader rehabilitative priorities focused on reducing isolation, encouraging positive family relationships, and helping families maintain meaningful communication during periods of incarceration.

"Preserving family bonds is central to supporting successful reentry and improving outcomes for children," said Shamia Lodge, Director, Stakeholder Engagement, Securus Technologies. "Through our support of Florida Cares' programs, we were proud to contribute to efforts that help children feel seen, supported, and connected. Every gift, every letter, and every volunteer hour reflects our commitment to the people and communities we serve."

Research shows that children benefit when they feel connected to their incarcerated parent, and those moments of connection can support resilience, emotional stability, and a stronger foundation for the parent's transition home. By supporting these programs, Securus helped advance the rehabilitative mission that guides corrections work in Florida and across the country.

"Partnerships like the one we have with Securus are critical to advancing our mission of improving the lives of people who are incarcerated," said Denise Rock, Executive Director of Florida Cares. "By working together, we're not only creating moments of connection but also supporting long-term resilience and stability for children and families navigating incarceration."

Beyond financial contributions, Securus employees also volunteered their time, contributing approximately 60 hours during three gift-wrapping sessions at the company's Miramar Hub. Associates helped prepare gifts and assemble handwritten letters for children across Florida, reinforcing the value of empathy, connection, and stability in helping families navigate challenging circumstances.

Building on these efforts, Securus will continue partnering with Florida Cares and other organizations throughout 2026 to expand programs that strengthen family bonds and improve outcomes for justice-impacted communities.

About Securus Technologies

Securus Technologies, an Aventiv company and the industry leader, equips over 1,800 corrections agencies with 80-plus high-grade technology solutions to enhance public safety and optimize facility operations. Their offerings include secure communication, advanced monitoring, and the only corrections-grade Wi-Fi enabled tablets featuring tamper alarms, GPS, fingerprint authentication, secure LTE, and a private Google Play Store. Securus' products and services modernize administration, automate workflows, and centralize communication for staff, while creating vital e- and video connections for incarcerated individuals with family, friends, and resources like education and workforce development, ultimately strengthening community safety and economic stability. For more information, please visit https://aventiv.com/securus-technologies/ or join us on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Florida Cares

Florida Cares Charity Corp. is the only statewide organization solely dedicated to supporting incarcerated individuals and their families through advocacy, family connection programs, volunteer services, and reentry support. For more information, visit https://floridacarescharity.org/.

