Securus Technologies Celebrates New Milestone with 300,000 Active Tablets Providing Free Education and Re-Entry Resources to the Incarcerated Across the Country

According to a report by Every Second , half of adults living in America have at least one immediate family member incarcerated. One in seven adults, or over 35 million people, has a close family member who has spent more than one year in jail or prison. RAND research also states that with access to technology, there is a 43% reduction in recidivism among this population and a 28% increase in post-release employment.

During Michael Baldwin's 26 year incarceration in a California corrections facility, his family relocated to Florida making his Securus tablet his only means of visitation and communication. Baldwin says, "The tablet created opportunities for me to be involved in crucial moments of my family's life. Even the little things – kids don't write letters, they email and send texts. The tablet was my way into their everyday lives. It motivated me to do better while I had the time to work on myself."

Securus Technologies continues to expand and invest in its programs for the incarcerated. This year, the organization's Lantern Program, the largest digital education program built specifically for corrections in partnership with Ashland University, graduated its 600th student. Securus also launched the first major tablet in the corrections industry in more than three years, the JP6S.

"Where would you or I be without the ability to stay connected with our families or friends – the human connections that mean the most?" asks Dave Abel, President and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "The incarcerated merit our attention and investment so they can access technologies that will lead to better futures. The majority of incarcerated individuals will be released and we're proud to put tablets in the hands of more than 300,000 individuals so they can prepare to be productive members of society and good neighbors."

The tablets – many provided for free to the incarcerated through the company's loaner program - provide numerous applications that help the incarcerated prepare for re-entry and improve their incarceration period. Individuals can access free education, re-entry, self-help and employment applications, as well as purchase games, music, movies and TV show rentals. The devices also provide the opportunity for incarcerated individuals to stay connected with loved ones through e-messaging, phone-on-tablet calls, 30-second VideoGrams and photos. Application availability varies by location.

About Securus Technologies LLC: Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies, a subsidiary of Aventiv Technologies, serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America. The Aventiv organization is committed to providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. For more information, please visit www.Aventiv.com. Aventiv is a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

