Securus Technologies Selects Televerde to Enhance Customer Experience and Lead Inbound Client Support

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that the root cause of recidivism is a lack or absence of communication. Incarcerated individuals are cut off from meaningful relationships, professional networks, and opportunities to learn and improve their lives and grow into rewarding careers, all of which provide the social capital needed for a successful reentry back into society. This is where business must intercede to empower these individuals with access to communications, empathy, and education for the betterment of communities, the global workforce, and society overall. Enter Televerde and Securus Technologies.

Televerde, the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven model for generating demand and accelerating sales, announced that it has been chosen by Securus Technologies in a multi-year deal to power its inbound engagement centers. Securus Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 incarcerated individuals across North America by providing emergency response, incident management, and communication products and services.

Televerde will provide inbound customer support to friends and families of incarcerated individuals on live support channels, facilitating the process while educating Securus consumers on using its products. Now, no matter how or when a consumer needs help connecting with their loved ones on any Securus product, Televerde will answer the call and deliver a world-class experience.

"We are extremely proud of our new partnership with Televerde, which will not just provide incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women with critical job opportunities but also deepen Securus' connection to the communities we serve," said Dave Abel, president and CEO of Aventiv Technologies, parent company of Securus Technologies. "Setting people up for success after their release starts with making sure that they have access to a good paying job that can become a career. We know that our new collaboration with Televerde will provide those opportunities and advance our efforts to make Securus products more accessible and affordable as possible."

Televerde's commitment to working with disempowered populations, notably incarcerated women in the United States, has produced remarkable results both for clients and communities for more than 25 years. The company's U.S. engagement centers are staffed almost entirely by incarcerated women. After empowering these women with jobs and marketable business skills, Televerde provides career readiness, continuing education, mentoring, scholarships, and a host of other resources that help them reenter the global workforce as they are released.

"We are looking forward to redefining the customer experience with our new partner, Securus Technologies. The acuity, knowledge and expertise of our agents will help Securus quickly improve productivity, efficiency, and profits. We are confident that we can exceed our goals this year and beyond," said Morag Lucey, chief executive officer, Televerde. "We are quite familiar with the offerings of Securus, as well as their commitment to strengthening the bonds between incarcerated individuals and their families. It is extremely gratifying to partner with a company that is equally as dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals, regardless of background or circumstance. We look forward to building both the business and purpose side of our relationship with Securus, together creating more opportunities for disempowered communities and driving inclusion in and out of the workplace."

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales and marketing technology organization with a proven execution model for generating demand and accelerating sales. The company combines end-to-end sales and marketing solutions to drive engagement, pipeline and revenue for the world's leading B2B companies including SAP, Adobe-Marketo and Pulse Secure. Since the company began in 1995, Televerde has generated more than $10B in revenue for its clients.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's 10 engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The success of this model was documented in a recent study by the Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute. The results reveal that participants of Televerde's program go on to attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and reoffend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The full study can be accessed here .

For more information on Televerde, visit http://www.televerde.com or call 888-925-7526.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Securus Technologies serves more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,100,000 incarcerated individuals across North America, Securus is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, incarcerated self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus is a subsidiary of Aventiv, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity. Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies that serve customers around the world.

