Sedgwick acquires Construction Services Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced its acquisition of Construction Services Company (CSC), a premier building consulting firm headquartered in California. This strategic transaction extends the reach of Sedgwick's building consulting practice in the western United States and expands the company's innovative service offerings.

Founded in 1997, CSC provides cutting-edge loss assessment perspectives with a wide array of services focusing on the varied needs of the claims industry. Extensive backgrounds in building code compliance, coupled with years of construction experience, enable CSC's talented professionals to successfully foresee, understand, and convey project issues in a clear and proactive manner, reducing the likelihood of unexpected costs or delays for clients.

"This acquisition adds hardworking, experienced and knowledgeable professionals to our team and offers significant advantages to clients," said Tom Simoncic, president of Sedgwick's property Americas division. "During these unprecedented times, we are thrilled to expand the footprint of Sedgwick's building consulting practice to meet the changing needs of customers in any situation."

Sedgwick offers a range of specialized building consulting services to help insurance companies and their customers through the steps involved in filing claims, receiving estimates, and giving technical advice for property damage. Sedgwick acts as a partner to clients while managing the process to help control costs and improve outcomes. The expertise of Sedgwick's building consultants includes alternative dispute resolution for contracts and costs, construction schedule mitigation, appraisals, advanced imaging and documentation using 3D imagery and drone technology, and mitigation bill review and negation.

"The CSC model is one of integrity, professional work ethic, foresight, understanding, experience and accountability," said Harry Parrish, founder of CSC, who joins Sedgwick as vice president. "Joining forces with Sedgwick seems organic, as we share similar values and a deep commitment to delivering excellence for customers. Together, we will offer the market best-in-class building consulting solutions to meet clients' diverse needs."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

