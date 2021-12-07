Sedgwick acquires JND Legal Administration

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced it has acquired JND Legal Administration (JND), a legal management and administration services provider serving plaintiff and defendant law firms, corporations and government entities across five main service lines. The acquisition will expand legal solutions offerings for Sedgwick's clients and bolster the company's class action administration services.

JND is the leading U.S. provider of full-service class action administration, mass tort and lien resolution, eDiscovery, government redress and legal noticing services. The firm is highly regarded for providing responsive, trustworthy and comprehensive legal administrative services. JND boasts the industry's most seasoned executive management team, unparalleled growth and state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Seattle, the company has over 250 employees and additional offices in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and Washington, D.C.

"JND's strong, talented management team has a stellar reputation in the legal industry, and we are excited to welcome them to the Sedgwick family," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer, Americas. "JND oversees some of the nation's largest and most complex class action administration programs. Their knowledge, leadership and expertise in this practice will be an incredible complement to our work at Sedgwick. We look forward to having the JND team on board."

"By joining forces with Sedgwick, we have the opportunity to expand the reach and scope of our expertise in all facets of legal administration," said Jennifer Keough, CEO and co-founder of JND. "We are excited for the new opportunities that come with growth, including bringing our services and skills to Sedgwick's diverse client base."



About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of nearly 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

About JND Legal Administration

JND Legal Administration is a legal management and administration company trusted by law firms, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across the nation. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola and David Isaac, JND delivers best-in-class legal administration services in connection with important litigation matters throughout the country. The company is backed by Stone Point Capital and has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, Washington state and Washington, D.C. For more, see www.JNDLA.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick