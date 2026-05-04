Sedgwick announces Omni, a fully integrated digital ecosystem for claims

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has officially introduced Omni, the company's fully integrated, proprietary digital ecosystem for claims and risk management. The ecosystem, announced today at RISKWORLD 2026, brings together Sedgwick's industry-leading data set, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to power the future of claims to deliver best-in-class outcomes, frictionless experiences, and unmatched insights for their clients.

The proprietary AI within Sedgwick's Omni is purpose-built and outcome-driven. It has been expanded to assist with document and call summarization, digital triage, severity modeling, automated reserving, fraud detection, and quality oversight. Omni will drive predictability, repeatability, and consistency in all work accomplished at Sedgwick, building upon considerable success with AI already.

Sedgwick's Omni digital ecosystem is designed to deliver deeper, more valuable insights by harnessing Sedgwick's unmatched data scale to inform decisions throughout the entire claim lifecycle. Through predictive intelligence and analytics that evaluate claim performance at scale, Omni surfaces trends and risks that would otherwise remain hidden and embeds that intelligence directly into everyday workflows. By removing friction and automating routine analysis, Omni frees up Sedgwick's experts to focus on what only humans can do by applying judgment, empathy, and experience to drive better outcomes at every stage of the claim.

"Omni is the future of claims at Sedgwick. It is expert-led, AI-assisted, and relentlessly outcome-focused. By unifying our unmatched data with purpose-built intelligence in one integrated ecosystem, Omni is capturing and combining the power of intelligence at machine scale and a world-class people strategy," said Mike Arbour, CEO Sedgwick. "The result is an unparalleled ability to turn complexity into clarity, speed, and consistency at global scale. This isn't an incremental upgrade; it's the foundation for the next decade of industry-leading outcomes and best-in-class experiences for our clients."

This foundation ensures Sedgwick experts are fully focused on problem solving and service excellence, providing claimants and clients with clarity, confidence, and care. This is evidenced by Sedgwick's client NPS ranking +20-30 points higher than competitors, with a 31% lower average claim duration than other companies in the industry.

The company's extensive data set, which is five times larger than the nearest competitors, brings unparalleled clarity to clients' most critical business questions and fuels predictive intelligence that speeds decision-making.

"The AI landscape is changing fast every day and so is the claims environment, and Sedgwick has always been in lockstep with these evolutions. At the same time, the company has deployed multiple generative AI tools and machine learning models to streamline claims handling and reduce friction across the process for years," said Vishy Padmanabhan, Chief Transformation Officer, Sedgwick. "Omni represents the next stage in this evolution, designed to enhance examiner effectiveness. Claims handling remains an expert-led activity and one that has been built upon our previous AI tools that each represented a marked step forward for the industry."

For more information, please visit Omni.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.