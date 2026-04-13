Sedgwick launches new 24/7 Accident Response Team to transform commercial trucking claims

New on-scene adjuster deployment service delivers early intervention, real-time documentation, and seamless claims integration

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has launched their new Accident Response Team nationally. The 24/7 rapid accident response service is available for commercial trucking accidents. By deploying adjusters directly to the scene to provide early intervention and proper management, commercial fleets and carriers are provided the confidence to manage any incident, anywhere, at any time.

Commercial trucking accidents can escalate quickly, resulting in longer cycle times, lost evidence, increased litigation, and higher claim costs. Accident Response Team's adjusters are trained to move fast, intervene early, preserve critical evidence, document real-time conditions, and engage all parties involved to set claims on the right track before small issues become costly disputes.

"No two trucking accidents are the same, and the difference between a well-managed claim and a costly dispute often comes down to what happens in the first few hours," said David Armstrong, Executive Vice President of Property Americas at Sedgwick. "The Accident Response Team reflects Sedgwick's commitment to being there when it matters most by bringing our deep transportation expertise and national adjuster network directly to the scene and giving all those involved the on-the-ground support they need to take control of a claim from the very first moment."

Through a seamless integration across Sedgwick's broader claims ecosystem, the team is powered by a nationwide network of specialized trucking claims adjusters and technology-enabled dispatching capabilities, allowing Accident Response Team to provide scalable support for fleets, insurance carriers, self-insured businesses, and MGAs.

The service also assists in coordinating auto appraisals, accident reconstruction, environmental and forensic services, and desk adjusting in order to manage every dimension of a commercial trucking loss and give clients lower indemnity costs, shorten cycle times, minimize tow and storage expenses, and reduce litigation risk.

To learn more about our rapid response team's services and how we support accident management for your commercial truck insurance claims, visit the Accident Response Team.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.