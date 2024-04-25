Sedgwick announces retirement of Executive Chairman Dave North

North will continue to serve on board of directors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, announced that Dave North will retire from his role as Executive Chairman of Sedgwick, effective June 30, 2024 but will remain a member of the company's board of directors.

"For the past 29 years, I've had the honor of working with a tremendously talented team of Sedgwick colleagues to develop cutting-edge solutions for clients and to share in the successes and opportunities we created," North said. "Together, we've established a customer-focused approach to managing claims and fostered a creative environment where people can grow, perform meaningful work, and serve the needs of our clients. Working at Sedgwick has been among the greatest privileges of my life, and I look forward to seeing the company's caring counts philosophy continue to flourish."

North previously served as Sedgwick's President and Chief Executive Officer from 1995 to 2020. Under his visionary leadership, Sedgwick experienced dramatic growth, evolving from a boutique, regional third-party claims administrator with 500 colleagues to a premier global provider now operating across 80 countries with more than 33,000 colleagues. During North's tenure, he steered the company from $50 million in annual revenue to over $4.6 billion, offering innovative business solutions in the areas of workers' compensation, disability, productivity and absence management, managed care, property loss adjusting, risk consulting and other specialty services.

"Dave's remarkable and transformational leadership has made Sedgwick what it is today. On behalf of the entire company, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dave for taking the claims profession to new heights and for his immeasurable contributions to the work we do each day," said Mike Arbour, CEO of Sedgwick. "I am personally indebted to Dave for his mentorship and trust over the years, and I'm grateful he will continue to support me and our outstanding leadership team as a member of the Sedgwick board of directors."

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force and acclaimed leader in the claims and insurance sector, North's illustrious career spans more than 40 years. He has been recognized by several industry organizations, including being honored at the 40th anniversary gala of the Spencer Educational Foundation in 2019 for supporting risk management and insurance education for future industry leaders. In 2018, North received the CLM Lifetime Achievement Award for his profound impact on the claims profession. Business Insurance recognized North in its 50th anniversary edition in 2017 as one of the individuals who has had the most significant influence on the industry in the past five decades.

"Dave is an inspirational leader who has made an indelible mark on our industry and paved the way for future generations of insurance and risk management professionals," said Kimberly George, Sedgwick's Global Chief Brand Officer. "I've been fortunate to have a front-row seat to his many accomplishments for the past 20 years and how he has shaped Sedgwick's signature approach to taking care of people when it matters most."

North is a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Memphis and past Chairman of the Board. He is on the Board of Directors for the Folds of Honor Foundation, and a member of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of The Institutes. He also serves as Senior Advisor to Stonepoint Capital. North is co-author of the book The Art of Self-Insurance

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

Media Contact

Judy Molnar, Vice President, Public Relations | 813‐215‐9358 | [email protected]

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.