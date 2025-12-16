Sedgwick forecasts 2026 in new global risk study

Company experts and Fortune 500 executives share key predictions across sectors

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, has published its 2026 forecasting report. The report identifies key trends across sectors supported by insights from the company's industry leaders and Fortune 500 executives to spotlight the challenges and opportunities that will define the future of risk, claims, and workplace resilience.

In preparing the report, Sedgwick conducted research, sourced trends from company experts, and surveyed executives across Fortune 500 companies in partnership with an external research provider. The data and content focus on ensuring organizations are aware of new risks, prepared to adapt to existing and emerging challenges across industries, and navigate evolving trends while ensuring success in 2026.

"Navigating risk in 2026 is about planning for what you don't know is coming, not just what keeps you up at night right now," said Mike Arbour, CEO, Sedgwick. "This report should serve as a guide for companies across industries. Preparation, resilience, and long-term success is contingent upon having a full spectrum understanding of the present and future risk."

The 2026 forecasting report highlights trends and data relating to:

AI Risk, Readiness and Governance As AI rapidly reshapes claims and risk, organizations cited the rapid pace of AI advancements as the leading implementation challenge. Regulatory uncertainty is a significant hurdle, and companies are rapidly establishing strong governance and oversight. Key data from the Fortune 500 external survey include: 70% report having AI risk committees in place 14% are fully prepared for AI deployment 31% struggle to keep pace or are behind in AI preparation

Catastrophe Risks and Recovery Challenges Extreme weather, property exposure, and labor shortages are driving up costs, stretching timelines, and adding new layers of complexity and risk to all industries. Agility, proactive planning, and technology are critical amid shifting risk profiles. Key data from the Fortune 500 external survey include: 75% are experiencing some degree of labor friction due to immigration-related access hindrance 11% are experiencing severe critical or severe labor access challenges due to immigration-related impact 76% expect moderate to severe insurance pressure from CAT challenges

Supply Chain Disruption and Adaptation Supply chain risk is being exacerbated by geopolitical instability, shifting trade policies, regulatory upheaval, and global events. Consistent challenges have emerged from supplier concentration, logistic disruptions, and cyber threats. Key data from the Fortune 500 survey include: 66% report negative impact from U.S. trade policies 65% cite economic and geopolitical volatility as primary supply chain concern 38% flag cybersecurity as structural supply chain vulnerability

Workforce Transformation and Talent Management Companies must reimagine leadership, focusing on people skills, team-building, career mobility and purposeful mentorship as AI brings both challenges and opportunities. Key data from the Fortune 500 external survey include: 32% cited changing employee expectations as the leading talent challenge 47% cited difficulties in transferring leadership skills as a barrier to success 20% cited VR/AR as a priority tool in reducing injuries

Global Risk and Resilience Persistent instability is the hallmark of global risk strategies now and in 2026. Organizations face relentless volatility from a number of sources, often all at once. As risk exposures rise faster than preparedness, agile scenario planning and staged interventions will be critical moving forward. Key data from the Fortune 500 external survey include: 3% of organizations are fully prepared for all global risks 56% cited geopolitical instability as the top risk; this was the single highest concern across all sectors and regions 50% cited cyber as a critical risk exposure



"Anticipating what's next and navigating the unexpected will be the differentiators between success and failure in 2026," said Dave Arick, Managing Director, Global Risk Management, Sedgwick. "At Sedgwick, we are prepared and ready to empower organizations and clients to adapt, innovate, and thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

The trends, predictions, and data in the forecasting 2026 report will be monitored by Sedgwick's experts throughout the year. For more information, visit sedgwick.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.

