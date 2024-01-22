Sedgwick appoints Kimberly George as Global Chief Brand Officer

News provided by

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

22 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has announced the appointment of Kimberly George as its new Global Chief Brand Officer (CBO). 

George will serve as a member of the company's marketing and communications leadership team and a global ambassador for the Sedgwick brand. She will support Sedgwick's client engagement, thought leadership and industry collaboration programs and work across the business to promote Sedgwick, ensuring that the fulfillment of clients' needs remains at the forefront.

"Kimberly brings to this new role the right combination of business acumen and understanding of Sedgwick's breadth and depth of solutions," said Mike Arbour, Sedgwick CEO. "Her passion and enthusiasm for our values, culture of caring and growth mindset are unparalleled, and her wealth of experience gives her a unique vantage point on our company and the industry at-large."

With 22 years of tenure at Sedgwick, George has held operational, innovation and product development positions and is a well-known thought leader in the claims space and popular conference and webinar presenter. She is president of the Alliance of Women in Workers' Compensation and co-hosts Out Front Ideas.

"Since I joined Sedgwick more than two decades ago, we have exponentially expanded our reach in many business lines and international markets," George said. "I am honored to be appointed the company's first Global CBO and entrusted with sharing the best of Sedgwick with our clients, colleagues, business partners and stakeholders around the world."

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

