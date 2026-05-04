Sedgwick appoints Suzanne Dann as Group President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, announced that Suzanne Dann has been appointed as Group President. As Group President, Dann will oversee Sedgwick's major business lines globally, including casualty, property Americas, workforce absence and international operations.

This role strengthens Sedgwick's operating model by unifying its core business lines under a single global leader, while enabling functional leaders to further scale enterprise capabilities and impact across markets.

"This appointment reflects our continued focus on strengthening how we operate, scale, and deliver for clients around the world," said Mike Arbour, CEO, Sedgwick. "Suzanne's experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our global platform and execute our long‑term strategy."

Dann joins Sedgwick from Wipro, where she served as CEO of the Americas, leading one of the company's largest and most strategically significant regions. Prior to Wipro, she held senior leadership roles at Avanade, an Accenture and Microsoft venture and IBM, where she developed deep expertise across technology, consulting and enterprise services.

Throughout her career, Dann has been recognized for building and scaling high performing teams, strengthening C-suite client relationships, and driving go‑to‑market strategies that align technology, risk management, and business outcomes. Dann brings deep experience in financial services and has overseen complex global operations and teams of more than 50,000 colleagues, delivering growth and strong margin performance.

"I am joining Sedgwick at a pivotal moment for the organization and the industry," said Dann. "Sedgwick plays a critical role in helping clients navigate complexity and risk, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and colleagues around the world to build on that foundation, strengthen our operating model, leverage technology and continue delivering meaningful outcomes for colleagues and our clients."

Dann holds a B.S. in Engineering from Cornell University and is a Certified Information Security Services Professional (CISSP).

Sedgwick continues to invest in leadership and operational capabilities that support its global growth strategy and commitment to service excellence across markets.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is the world's leading risk and claims administration partner, helping clients thrive by navigating the unexpected. The company's expertise, combined with the most advanced AI-enabled technology available, sets the standard for solutions in claims administration, loss adjusting, benefits administration and product recall. With over 33,000 colleagues and 10,000 clients across 80 countries, Sedgwick provides unmatched perspective, caring that counts, and solutions for the rapidly changing and complex risk landscape. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.