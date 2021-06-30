Sedgwick expands maritime claims services with acquisition of Nautilus Investigations business

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that it has acquired the assets of Nautilus Investigations, a South Florida-based firm with specialized expertise in maritime claims, incidents and casualties, particularly yachts and personal watercraft. Serving clients throughout the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. Nautilus will expand the footprint and capabilities of Sedgwick's marine solutions.

With this acquisition, Sedgwick can now offer marine clients an end-to-end yacht survey, adjusting, investigation and full claims management service reaching across the Americas and Caribbean. By joining forces, Sedgwick can bring more diverse surveying services to clients. Nautilus will be integrated into Sedgwick's Florida-based marine business, which was launched in late 2019.

"Nautilus' services nicely complement our existing yacht surveying and adjusting solutions, and we are honored to welcome their talented team of investigators to the Sedgwick family," said Ronnie Adcock, Sedgwick senior vice president. "Nautilus brings us a new level of expertise in yacht investigations, which typically require specific licenses and highly specialized knowledge of the market and claims adjusting. Together, we will take our marine solutions to the next level as we continue to develop and offer market-leading services to our valued clients."

Founded in 1982, Nautilus adjusts and investigates all types of marine incidents, with a focus on yacht claims and investigations and claims management. The company's licensed all-lines adjusters handle any kind of marine casualty, including vessel theft, vessel collisions, vessel fires, hull and machinery breakdown or theft. They are experts in Jones Act seaman claims and mitigation and disbursements of maintenance and cure payment obligations.

"It takes a high level of experience to investigate marine claims, especially yachts. We look forward to joining forces and merging our reputation and investigations expertise with Sedgwick's network of resources and end-to-end capabilities," said Glenn Kutner, founder and president of Nautilus Investigations.

Sedgwick maintains one of the largest and most experienced marine claims operations in the world, offering efficient, competitive and consistent service capabilities. With over 200 dedicated marine experts worldwide, Sedgwick is well-equipped to handle global supply chains, ever-changing marine regulations, environmental policies and diminished salvage resources.

More about Sedgwick's marine solutions and services can be found at www.sedgwick.com/solutions/marine.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Related Links

http://www.sedgwickcms.com

