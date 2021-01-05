Sedgwick names Adam R. Fisher chief data officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology–enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today appointed Adam R. Fisher to a new company role as chief data officer.

Fisher will lead Sedgwick's efforts to securely and strategically leverage claims data to optimize its offerings, better serve customers, and develop new and innovative market solutions. Drawing on his expertise and 20 years of experience in data science and strategy, he will work to accelerate Sedgwick's capabilities in advanced analytics, decision optimization and artificial intelligence across all of the company's global lines of business.

Fisher worked at Sedgwick early in his career, focusing on client data analytics and benchmarking. With his return to the company, he brings additional years of technology leadership experience in modernizing and scaling data ecosystems at large financial services organizations and venture-backed technology startups. He holds a bachelor's degree from University of Georgia, an MBA from Babson College and Six Sigma Black Belt certification.

"Adam's in-depth knowledge of Sedgwick and wealth of experience driving advanced analytics transformation make him an ideal fit for our new chief data officer position," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer for the Americas. "His expertise in data strategy will allow us to extend our analytics and data science capabilities across all lines of business, leverage innovative practices and technology platforms, and forge new and exciting industry partnerships."

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

