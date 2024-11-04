Sedgwick names Andrea Buhl President of Casualty

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has appointed Andrea Buhl to the role of president of its casualty group.

Buhl has held numerous leadership roles at Sedgwick over the last 15 years, most recently leading the managed care line of business for four years. She has consistently delivered exceptional results for clients and the company. Her background as a board-certified nurse practitioner and in-depth experience building and leading managed care programs gives her a unique perspective that has been instrumental in improving the health care process for employers, providers and consumers.

"We have combined our casualty and managed care lines into one group, casualty. This will drive new opportunities to better serve our clients, deliver the best possible customer experience, and support the most positive outcomes," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick's Global Chief Operating Officer. "This change will ensure we are even more unified, integrated and optimized under the leadership of Andrea."

"I'm incredibly grateful to be able to work with and lead a dynamic team of colleagues to support our clients," Buhl said. "In my new role, I'm ready to continue to help our clients navigate the unexpected as we partner together to achieve exceptional outcomes."

Buhl was honored by Business Insurance magazine when she was selected as a 2018 Woman to Watch. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Utah and a Master of Science degree in nursing from Duke University.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of over 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Altas Partners, CDPQ, Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com .

SOURCE Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.