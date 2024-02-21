Sedgwick names David Arick as Managing Director, Global Risk Management

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, has announced that David Arick will, effective March 1, join the company in the new role of Managing Director, Global Risk Management. 

Arick is a dynamic executive and well-known thought leader with over 35 years of experience in insurance and risk management. He has led numerous risk financing, captive management, insurance and claims programs during his impressive career. Arick currently serves as President of RIMS (the Risk & Insurance Management Society) and was part of the RIMS Board of Directors since 2019.

"David brings a wealth of experience to support Sedgwick's evolving risk management needs as we expand into new regions and lines of business," said Brian Brunett, Sedgwick's Global Head of Treasury, Tax and Risk Management. "His extensive knowledge and proven leadership will be valuable assets to our entire organization."

In his new role, Arick will serve as a resource for all of Sedgwick's business lines and corporate functions regarding risk identification and mitigation. He will have direct responsibility for the design and implementation of insurance coverages and other vehicles required to effectively manage the company's risk profile. 

"I have been fortunate to work with Sedgwick for years and observed firsthand why they are a global leader; I am honored to be a part of the team," Arick said. "As leader of risk management, I am committed to safeguarding Sedgwick's valuable resources and look forward to supporting the company's future growth."

About Sedgwick
Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 33,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

