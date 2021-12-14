Sedgwick unifies global training programs under Sedgwick University banner

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that its world-class training programs will continue expanding under the division name Sedgwick University. The company will align its in-person and virtual training courses and expand its offerings for developing, upskilling and attracting the next generation of talent.

Sedgwick University will offer an expanded range of courses from a growing list of experts and in geographies around the world. Courses will be available to claims, risk and benefits professionals to teach and shape current and future adjusters, examiners, appraisers, forensic engineers, inspectors, case managers, client service directors, risk control professionals and many other specialists.

"When it comes to building the future, we at Sedgwick understand the importance of building core capabilities — through technical and power skills — and the value of investing in people," said Josh Smith, Sedgwick global head of talent management. "As we set our sights on what the next generation of professionals and companies will need, we knew it was time to push the boundaries of Sedgwick's training programs to meet the demand. Under the Sedgwick University banner, our external training courses and certificate programs will set an industry standard for education with a name that is recognized globally."

Course registration will open when Sedgwick University launches in the market in early 2022; details will be posted on Sedgwick's website.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 30,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

SOURCE Sedgwick

Related Links

http://www.sedgwickcms.com

