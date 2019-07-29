See all the movies you want with Regal Unlimited™

"We are excited to debut our Regal Unlimited subscription plan. This is the program moviegoers have been craving--one that is truly unlimited," said Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer at Regal. "Every movie fan is going to love Regal Unlimited because it is the ONLY cinema subscription plan that offers the ability to watch as many movies as you want, whenever you want."

Subscribers of Regal Unlimited will enjoy all of the following benefits:

Enjoy Unlimited Movies. With the annual Regal Unlimited subscription, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want, whenever you want. There are no blackout dates, and you can purchase advance tickets as soon as they go on sale. For special formats, it will be easy to upgrade your ticket to see a movie in VIP, ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX, RPX and 3D, by paying the usual standard upcharge.

Save on Snacks and Drinks. Regal Unlimited subscribers will enjoy a 10% concessions discount on all food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Enjoy a Birthday Bonus. As a subscriber, you will also enjoy a free large popcorn and large drink on your birthday.

Save on Fees. Additionally, there will be a reduced online convenience fee for the Regal Unlimited ticket.

Get all the Benefits of the Regal Crown Club. When you sign up for Regal Unlimited, you will be automatically enrolled in the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program. Along with all the club benefits, you will earn credits for every dollar spent with your Regal Unlimited subscription including the opportunity to attend advance screenings.

"Regal Unlimited is the best value option for movie fans with plans starting as low as $18 a month," explained Kelly Hawkins, Vice President of Loyalty at Regal. "With all the benefits of the plan including unlimited movies, discounts at concessions, birthday bonuses and reduced fees, Regal Unlimited is truly limitless."

To become a Regal Unlimited subscriber, customers can download the Regal mobile app where additional details about the program are outlined. Guests will choose one of three different subscription plans based on theatre location starting at $18 with the Regal Unlimited plan, available at over 200 theatres. Subscribers can upgrade to the Regal Unlimited Plus at $21 per month, expanding your options to over 400 theatres, or the Regal Unlimited All Access pass at $23.50 per month, giving you access to every Regal theatre across the U.S. Moviegoers who sign up for Regal Unlimited will be automatically enrolled in the free Regal Crown Club program. Through the Regal Crown Club, the industry's leading loyalty program, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,211 screens in 549 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of June 30, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: www.REGmovies.com.

